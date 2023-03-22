Heavy is the head that wears the crown and one can only imagine that weight is further amplified during youth. Bridgerton's upcoming prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to explore just that in what looks to be the regal romance of the year. The Netflix drama spotlights the story of the young monarch, then titled Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (India Amarteifio), on her path to formally meeting, falling in love with and ultimately wedding young King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Naturally, the story will also delve into her rise to the primary ruler of the Ton. Whilst audiences have already met adult Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) in the Bridgerton series, the new show will be the first time anyone is given a look into Charlotte as a royal in her earlier years. Eager viewers have been given a fresh look at young Queen Charlotte ahead of the series.

In a new clip, Amarteifio's queenly counterpart takes center stage in a stunning silver crown that oozes grandeur from every stone so prominently that it dominates her luscious brown wig. Looking every bit the true royal spectacle, Charlotte is adorned in additionally striking jewelry from her wrists to her neck in the form of a blinding bracelet and decadent necklace. Meanwhile, she is draped in an elegant pale blue ballgown with a contrast fluted sleeve to really tie the look together. As well as looking effortlessly elegant, the clip offers a small nod to Charlotte's strength as she stands tall with her hands on her hips.

Queen Charlotte's resilience and stability are cornerstones of her personality and have been hinted at throughout the main series and also in the synopsis for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which describes her as "beautiful, headstrong, and fiercely intelligent." However, it seems this strength is not something that will necessarily be celebrated by the British court as is alluded to in a summary of the story. That is not the only challenge Charlotte is set to be confronted by with others including her new husband's tenuous secrets and the societal shift echoed in the Ton following the royal wedding.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: King George Is Ready to Meet His Match in New 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Teaser

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Will Reintroduce Fan Favorite Characters

Whilst Charlotte is set to be the primary focus of the series, it is also set to lift the lid on the story of young King George, who audiences only know very little about from the tidbits shared throughout Bridgerton. Other characters set to make an appearance include a young Lady Danbury and young Lady Bridgerton with their stories all seemingly set to intertwine in the same way they do in adulthood.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream on Netflix from May 4. The story will also be released in novel form, co-authored by Bridgerton writer Julia Quinn and show creator Shonda Rhimes, on May 9. You can see the clip of young Queen Charlotte below.