No royal union is ever complete without both King and Queen and the rulers of the Ton are no exception. Very rarely do regal lovers get a rare insight into the private, yet undoubtedly exciting, lives of the Ton's super elite. However, thanks to the Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, this is most certainly on the table. In fact, there is much to look forward to with the Netflix show set to delve into the glorious details of the union and eventual marriage between a young Princess Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and young King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Ahead of the Netflix show's highly-anticipated release, audiences have been teased with a small taste of what is to come for young George.

In a new introductory clip shared on the official Bridgerton Instagram page, George is seen looking to be every bit the epitome of a young monarch in his effortlessly regal grey royal garments boasting stunning embroidery. Posing quite the smolder, it's clear the young King knows how to hold his audience. Perhaps most notably, George is seen playing with a black and gold ring featuring the letter "G" in blatant grandeur. Giving viewers a brief insight into what is yet to come, the caption reads: "If there is one thing that is certain, it is that His Majesty Young King George will soon meet his match."

What Do We Know About Young Queen Charlotte?

The caption feels like an evident nod to the fact that George is set to come face to face with an unapologetically bold Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Despite a seemingly very sweet trailer, it looks like Charlotte could give George a run for his money with a summary for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story describing Charlotte as "beautiful, headstrong, and fiercely intelligent… not precisely the attributes the British Court had been seeking in a spouse for the young King."

However, Charlotte is not the only character with an air of mystery about them, little is known about King George in the main Bridgerton series, so the prequel is teeing up some interesting stories. One, in particular, being that George is said to harbor secrets that could shake the foundations of the monarchy. There is the addition of adult Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) often being seen as the spearhead of the monarchy through the original show with enough might and force for both of them. Exactly why or how this has come about has never been unveiled, so this is likely to be a particularly intriguing arc for audiences.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is an entirely new story created by original Bridgerton author Julia Quinn and show creator Shonda Rhimes. It is set to be explored in glorious color on screen and subsequently in glittering detail in the form of paperback. The series will air first on May 4 with the book landing on May 9. You can check out the young king below.