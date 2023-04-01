No royal court is truly complete without an unwaveringly trustworthy companion and this is certainly no different for the young monarch in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Although the regency drama is set to spotlight the magnificent union of young Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (India Amarteifio) and young King George (Corey Mylchreet), the Bridgerton prequel is also set to lift the lid on the other precious relationships held by Charlotte, including her bond with young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas). A new teaser shared online by the official Bridgerton Instagram account has put that very bond under the spotlight in a new look at the dynamic duo's relationship.

The snippet showcases Lady Danbury in a stunning baby pink frock and matching rose gold tiara standing beside Queen Charlotte who boasts lavish blue robes and an enviable crown the size of her magnanimous wig. It's not long before young Danbury is seen leaning in and whispering in her majesty's ear before the pair erupt into laughter and exchange a knowing, comforting look. The tender exchange depicts a precious level of ease shared between the duo suggesting they share a particularly special relationship. Further cementing their affinity, the caption for the clip reads: "We can come to the conclusion this formidable duo invented the word 'gossip.'"

Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury Share a Special Bond

This clip aligns with the brief insights audiences have been given into the pair's relationship through the latest trailer which shows Charlotte leaning on her friendly counterpart for support during trying times. The support offered by Agatha mirrors the same counsel she is seen offering to the prestigious ton during the primary Bridgerton series. If it wasn't evident already that there is much more than just a shared love of gossiping about the ton between the pair, Amarteifio previously touched on just how incremental Lady Danbury is in Charlotte's life as a ruler. "I can’t and Charlotte would never take full credit for how she turns out to be as a strong woman without the help of Danbury kind of giving her that power and making her realize her power," Amarteifio told Essence's Hollywood House.

From everything audiences know about the show thus far, it seems Charlotte will be in desperate need of Agatha's companionship throughout. As well as being quickly married to George and then contending with the realities of building a relationship with someone she doesn't know - including deeply-protected secrets - Charlotte also has a judgemental ton and the weight of a monarchy on her shoulders. In addition to the highly anticipated show, audiences will also have the option of unpacking even more detail in the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story book , co-created by show boss Shonda Rhimes and author of the Bridgerton novels Julia Quinn.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix on May 4 and just days later on paper from May 9. Until then, you can watch the teaser below.