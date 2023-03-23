If the first trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story put the focus on Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George's (Corey Mylchreet) blossoming romance, then the newest trailer for Netflix's upcoming romantic drama series shows what happens when such blossoms begin to bear fruit amidst potentially thorny vines. We'll leave the flower metaphors there, lest anyone become nauseated, but needless to say excitement for the new series is at an all time high.

A spin-off of the wildly popular Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte follows the titular monarch in the early days of her marriage to King George, long before she became the formidable sovereign as played by Golda Rosheuvel. In Amarteifio's hands, Charlotte is defiant, intelligent, and utterly resistant to the idea of a man she barely knows. The fact that he's the King of England does not appear to improve matters for her in the slightest. Nor does the fact that her overbearing mother-in-law (Michelle Fairely) feel she has an undue say in how their marriage is to proceed.

Improving matters, however, are those closest to her, as the trailer introduces audiences to a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), who arrives to form a part of Charlotte's court, and as Bridgerton fans know, the Older Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) is a mainstay and a mentor to those in the ton. Also on Charlotte's side is her husband George, who wishes to be closer to his wife, and is determined to woo her properly, despite her reservations about the whole enterprise and despite their already being married.

One of the things the series hopes to address is the version of London audiences first experienced in Bridgerton, one where the ton is made up of individuals of any race, rather than the lily-white (albeit historically inaccurate) versions of the era we are used to seeing depicted. The series hails Charlotte as the one who broke down that barrier, and for her part Rosheuvel is excited for fans to experience how representation in the series is handled. For those wanting to dive a little deeper into the story, it was also announced that Bridgerton author Julia Quinn will be teaming up with showrunner Shonda Rimes for a novel following George and Charlotte's romance, set to hit shelves this Spring.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will also feature Bridgerton's Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, along with Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as Older Brimsley. Along with Rimes, Betsy Beers and Tom Verica serve as executive producers, with Verica also acting as series director.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on Netflix on May 4. You can watch the new trailer and check out the new poster below: