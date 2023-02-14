Dearest reader, love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and will be in the airwaves—or the streaming equivalent, rather—when Netflix's Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, premieres on May 4. Fans have been eager for any peek into the romance of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreest), and at long last, the first trailer for the romance series is here.

Like the first two seasons of the flagship Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story follows the young couple in the early days of their courtship and marriage. Unlike the Bridgerton siblings, however, Charlotte finds a great deal more pressure on her shoulders, both in terms of marrying into the royal family, and in the words of Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) being "the first of her kind" to do so. Heavy as these issues might be, the trailer is also packed with all the swoony, steamy moments audiences have come to expect from the world of Bridgerton, and hints at a sweet, compelling chemistry between Amarteifio and Mylchreest.

The trailer premiered at a special Bridgerton Valentine's Day event, which featured Amarteifio, Mylchreest and Thomas in conversation with Golda Rosheuvel (older Queen Charlotte), and showrunner Shonda Rhimes, with taped appearances from Adjoa Andoh (older Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). The group discussed what audiences can expect from the limited series, and dove a little deeper into their inspirations for their characters.

Image via Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is also set to star Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, George's sister who is less than friendly to Charlotte in the trailer, though whether this attitude persists throughout the series is to be seen. Also featured are Sam Clemmett and Hugh Sachs as the younger and older versions of Brimsley, respectively, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. Rhimes serves as showrunner and writer on the series, and executive produces alongside Betsey Beers and Tom Verica, who will also direct the series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on May 4. You can check out the first trailer and synopsis below: