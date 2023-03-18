Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to premiere in May and fans will get to see the younger characters of the older ones audiences have come to love. With the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story close, Netflix has released a sneak peek clip introducing the younger version of fan-favorite character Lady Agatha Danbury played by Adjoa Andoh. The young Lady Danbury will be played by Arsema Thomas. The new clip shows Thomas dressed as Lady Danbury in a beautiful pink and lilac flowery dress adorned with jewels. Knowing how much fans love Lady Danbury, the streamer released an image of the young Danbury in January.

The Bridgerton world was introduced on Netflix in 2020. The Regency-era period drama blew audiences away with its swoon-worthy fairytale stories, introducing complex charming characters like the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), and of course Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), but despite the tales of love being spun for the young characters in the Bridgerton universe, the older characters were left out to watch as their young ones fell in love. Well, the tales of love are being spun again and this time it is about a beloved older character, Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton and India Amarteifio in the prequel.

Who is Lady Danbury?

Lady Agatha Danbury was introduced as Simon Hasting's mentor in the first season of Bridgerton. Lady Danbury took over Simon's care after his father rejected him. In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, young Lady Danbury is still finding her place in Bridgerton society. According to the streamer, young Danbury will also act as a confidante and guide to Charlotte as she becomes accustomed to life at the royal palace.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will take viewers back to the beginning before the time of the many Bridgerton children and the bright yellow-dressed Featherington girls. The story will follow young Charlotte (Amarteifio) and young King George (Corey Mylchreest) in the early days of their courtship and marriage. This story also explores Charlotte's role as the girl to be Queen, and the pressure on her shoulders as she is prepped to marry into the royal family.

The Bridgerton TV series are adaptations of Julia Quinn's romance novels, but Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is an entirely new tale crafted for Netflix. Shonda Rhimes will serve as writer and executive producer. Betsy Beers joins Rhimes as executive producer alongside Tom Verica who also directs. In addition to Thomas, Amarteifio, and Mylchreest, the series will also star Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Connie Jenkins-Grieg as Young Violet, Sam Clemmett as Yopung Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute and Tunji Kasim as Adolphus. Ruth Gemmell and Hugh Sachs will reprise their roles.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix on May 4. Meet Young Lady Danbury in clip below: