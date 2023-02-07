Bridgerton's next social season is nearly upon us, this time with its prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Up to this point, Netflix has offered up a first-look clip and a couple images featuring cast members India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte) and Arsema Thomas (Young Lady Danbury). Now, the streamer has shared a new image of Corey Mylchreest, who plays a young King George.

The image features Mylchreest standing in an ornate room surrounded by various items, including a rather large telescope. Based on his positioning, it seems the young king is in the middle of talking with someone, though there's no way of telling who the other person is. Perhaps he's trying to woo the young Charlotte or share exciting findings with someone. Moreover, the room itself gives a little more insight into his interests, including astronomy. A few major art pieces in the background also suggest it's another interest of his, whether he has a broad knowledge of art history or just generally appreciates it (or both).

Who is Bridgerton's King George?

Within the Bridgerton universe, the flagship series has been viewers' main point of reference about King George, played by James Fleet. As he's not intended to be a major player in the series, his appearances are brief in Seasons 1 and 2. However, he still leaves a large impression in his wake. In the show, King George suffers from an illness that keeps him hidden away from the public eye, leaving Queen Charlotte to be the face of the monarchy. In his few episodes, viewers learn about the different ways his illness manifests and its impact on the queen.

Image via Netflix

What to Expect from Queen Charlotte

The prequel will be a more in-depth look at the young queen's rise in prominence and power, several years prior to Bridgerton. While it will chronicle young Charlotte's life, it will also showcase the blooming relationship between her and young King George, from their first meeting to their marriage. It will explore how their love story created a shift in the Ton's society that informed the world of Bridgerton. Furthermore, original show stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will appear in the prequel, suggesting that some time will be spent somewhere in the current Bridgerton timeline.

The series is created, executive produced, written, and showrun by Shonda Rhimes. It is produced by Betsy Beers, with Tom Verica as director. Additional cast includes Tunji Kasim, Cyril Nri, Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Richard Cunningham, Rob Maloney, Katie Brayben, and Kier Charles.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is expected to premiere sometime this spring. The trailer will release next Tuesday, February 14. For now, check out the first look clip below: