Netflix's latest top 10 chart witnessed a royal takeover as the newly released Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story demanded all the views in its debut week. The swoon-worthy romance between young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and young King George (Corey Mylchreest) was the streamer's most watched English title for the week of May 1-May 7, which is no surprise given the past success of flagship series Bridgerton.

First premiering on May 4, Queen Charlotte is a prequel series that delves into the origins of Golda Rosheuval's fan-favorite Bridgerton character. The prequel chronicles her early romance with King George, and the young queen's rise to power into the woman viewers know her as in Bridgerton. In just its first week, Queen Charlotte garnered 148.28 million hours viewed, with more than 22 million views (hours viewed divided by total runtime). Additionally, the series boasts a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, and hit the Top 10 in 91 countries.

Following Queen Charlotte, returning Netflix favorites Sweet Tooth and Firefly Lane snagged the second and third spots for their second seasons, with their first seasons returning to the list in the sixth and seventh places. The freshly renewed Sweet Tooth earned 60.47 million hours viewed for Season 2, with Season 1 gaining 25.18 million hours. Political dramas The Diplomat (31.15 million hours viewed) and The Night Agent (26.88 million hours viewed) came in at the fourth and fifth positions. Dark comedy Beef (14.79 million hours viewed) and The Smurfs Season 1 round out the English TV list.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Cast and Character Guide

For non-English titles, new titles took the lead, with Turkish drama The Tailor holding the number one position at 26.14 million hours viewed. Colombian drama The Marked Heart Season 2 snapped up the second spot, with its first season claiming the fifth position. New limited Danish series The Nurse came in at number three, with Season 2 of Spanish drama Welcome to Eden landing at fourth. The first seasons of Korean dramas Doctor Cha and Queenmaker landed at sixth and seventh, Season 1 of Belgian drama Rough Diamonds came in at eighth, Korean drama The Good Bad Mother Season 1 (9.17 million hours viewed) took ninth, and Japanese drama Sanctuary (9 million hours viewed) rounds out the list.

What Films Made the List?

On the English language side, the Tom Hanks-led A Man Called Otto and musical comedy Pitch Perfect claimed the top two spots, respectively, for the film chart. The Deep End of the Ocean, Wrong Place, and The Dilemma filled the rest of the top five positions. Behind them came animated family feature The Croods at sixth, The Tournament at seventh, and the recently released Netflix original A Tourist's Guide to Love at eighth. A Quiet Place Part II and The Father round out the English titles.

In the non-English category, French action-adventure AKA claimed the number one position with 49.32 million hours viewed. In its 10 days thus far, it has become the seventh most popular feature with a total of 81.85 million hours viewed. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took second position, with Thai thriller Hunger at number three. Additionally, Hunger became the eighth most popular feature with a total of 80.91 million hours viewed. Polish rom-com Kiss, Kiss! and The Point Men grabbed the fourth and fifth spots. Black Crab, Turkish thriller Chokehold, Mexican comedy Queens on the Run, Korean action-adventure Kill Boksoon, and Shehzada round out the list.

Watch the trailer for Queen Charlotte below: