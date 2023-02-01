It appears the London social season shall soon be upon us once more! While fans have been given hints at what to expect when Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on Netflix, we were left wondering when exactly we would get the chance to experience Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George's (Corey Mylchreest) society-changing love story for ourselves. Fortunately, we now know the series will be returning sooner than expected this year. Spring 2023, to be precise.

The information comes courtesy of a Bridgerton-themed tea box posted to Twitter by journalist Meghan O'Keefe, the back of which reveals that the spinoff romance series will premiere on Netflix in just a few short months. With only a couple of official images, and a single teasing clip released during Netflix's TUDUM event, it seems hard to believe that the much-anticipated series is right around the corner, but hopefully this means we will see a trailer for the new series sometime soon.

Set in the years prior to the events of Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte will follow the titular monarch in the early days of her marriage, and will also feature a younger version of Charlotte's close friend Lady Danbury, played in the prequel series by Arsema Thomas. The cast will also include Bridgerton newcomers Michelle Fairely as Princess Augusta, Sam Clemmett as a young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

What Is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story About?

According to Netlfix, the official synopsis for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story reads:

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Although the emphasis is rightly on Charlotte's younger years, the series cast would seem to suggest that the show will be spending some time in the "present" day within the Bridgerton universe, with Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh both set to reprise their roles as an older Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury respectively. Also et to appear alongside them is Ruth Gemmell as Bridgerton family matriarch Lady Violet, and Hugh Sachs as an older Brimsley.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix in Spring 2023. Check out a first look at the series below: