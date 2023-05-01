Hear, hear! The long-awaited return to the ton is nearly upon us and will certainly bring about its own season of salacious scandals and galvanizing gossip. Already positioning itself to be the regency romance of the year, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to pull on new strands previously unexplored in the main Bridgerton series. As well as capturing the stunning romantic journey between a young Princess Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and the young King of Great Britain King George (Corey Mylchreest), the story will also explore the other prominent relationships in Charlotte's life as she takes the throne. Amongst the most important is her right-hand and confidant Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas). In a new teaser for the Netflix series, Agatha is put under the spotlight, hinting at her importance during the Queen's early years.

The new character spotlight shared on the official Brigderton Instagram account shows at first the bold and distinguished Lady Danbury audiences will recognize from the main series (Adjoa Andoh). Sporting a classic orange gown, adult Lady Danbury oozes a stern fearlessness and confidence that is an essential part of her character as we know it. The image then merges into a depiction of Agatha in her youth (Thomas) with a similarly stern expression carrying across the years but a slight softness hidden in her features and a soft cream gown to match. The caption for the post teases: "A look into Lady Danbury's past shall be a wondrous journey indeed."

The transition between the two phases in Agatha's life is particularly interesting as audiences already know her to be a force throughout Bridgerton but alongside her candidness, she is also wise, understanding and when needed offers a soft push in the right direction. It's evident these integral qualities make her the perfect guiding hand for Queen Charlotte.

Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury Share a Special Sisterhood

In fact, it's that very nature that bonds Agatha and Charlotte in a truly special way — something the series is excitingly set to unveil in detail for the first time. As well as sharing a special sisterhood, Agatha pushes Charlotte to use her platform as a force for change. "I think one of the most amazing things about Danbury is that she sees Charlotte as almost a catalyst or an object that can be molded in order to make change," Amarteifio revealed during a panel on Essence's Hollywood House. "I can’t and Charlotte would never take full credit for how she turns out to be as a strong woman without the help of Danbury kind of giving her that power and making her realize her power."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story streams on Netflix on May 4. You can see the new character profile below.