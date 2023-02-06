Dearest readers, this Valentine's Day, Netflix is cordially inviting you to a special viewing of the teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. However, this is no ordinary trailer drop, and Netflix is hosting a virtual event fit for royalty to celebrate the upcoming look at the Bridgerton spin-off. It will take place on February 14 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, and you can RSVP here.

While Netflix has hosted trailer events prior to Queen Charlotte's, including for the flagship Bridgerton, this one is especially exciting as the sequel has been greatly anticipated since its announcement in 2021. Per Netflix, the event will include the global premiere of the trailer, as well as debut some new exclusive clips from the upcoming prequel. There will also be a live, moderated Q&A with stars from the show and creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who also executive produces Bridgerton. Fans may submit a question when they register for the event.

Queen Charlotte follows its title character (played by India Amarteifio) years prior to her life in Bridgerton. It chronicles the young royal's life as she rises to prominence and power. Moreover, viewers will gain an in-depth look at her first meeting with King George (Corey Mylchreest) and how their love story and marriage precipitated a shift in society that would inform the world of Bridgerton as we know it. While the young queen is the primary focus of the series, original show stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) will appear in some capacity. A prequel book from author Julia Quinn is set to release alongside the show's debut.

Bridgerton first debuted in 2020 and is adapted from Quinn's book series. Broadly speaking, the show follows the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the pressures of finding a spouse and fulfilling their various familial duties. Season 1 introduced viewers to Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) story and her eventual marriage to Simon, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Season 2 focused on Daphne's eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and his slow-burn relationship with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Season 3 will skip a book and place the focus on Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope's (Nicola Coughlan) relationship.

Who Else Is Involved With Queen Charlotte

Additional stars include Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Hugh Sachs as an elder Brimsley, Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Michelle Fairely as Princess Augusta, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Katie Brayben as Vivian Ledger, and Kier Charles as Lord Ledger. Along with creating and executive producing, Rhimes writes and showruns the prequel. Betsy Beers serves as producer, with Tom Verica as director.

Queen Charlotte does not yet have a release date but is expected to premiere sometime in spring. Watch the first look clip below: