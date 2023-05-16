A new monarch is about to reign supreme from Netflix's throne, as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is quickly positioning itself to become one of the platform's most popular series in its history. It has already gathered 307 million hours watched worldwide since it made its debut a couple of weeks ago, making an impressive statement in the current television landscape. As a limited series, there will only be one season of Queen Charlotte, but that doesn't mean that Netflix can't explore new ways of expanding the Bridgerton universe to fulfill the audience's needs.

In the new prequel, the monarch played by India Amarteifio can be seen growing up from a girl in a German province to the Queen of England, giving audiences a look into the journey that made that possible. Throughout the course of the story, she meets the most important people in her life, including King George (Corey Mylchreest). The older version of the character, played in the main series by Golda Rosheuvel, makes occasional appearances throughout the story, as the narrative flirts with the timeline introduced in the 2020 powerhouse of a show.

The viewership of Queen Charlotte is even more impressive when you take into account the fact that the season is only six episodes long. For comparison, both installments of Bridgerton that are currently available to stream on Netflix contain eight episodes each. Audiences are clearly craving more stories from the series that began in 2020, following one of the most important families of The Ton in their quest for love. Fan-favorite characters like Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) still have more stories to tell, setting the stage for the upcoming third season of the main series.

Image by Annamaria Ward

When Will the Third Season of Bridgerton Be Released?

After the emotional revelations of the second season's finale, including the culmination of Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony's complicated romance, audiences are really excited to find out what will happen next in the heart-pounding romance series. With filming being completed a couple of months ago after being in production since last summer, it won't take long for new episodes of Bridgerton to premiere on Netflix. The storytelling will remain in familiar hands, as Jess Brownel has replaced Chris Van Dusen as the writer and showrunner for upcoming seasons. Season 3 is set to center around the romance between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Luke Thompson's Colin.

You can check out the official trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story below: