"Flawless, my dear," is a phrase Bridgerton audiences are all too familiar with. In what can only be described as a true seal of approval from her majesty Queen Charlotte, the declaration of acceptance into high society is what every young debutant dreams of hearing upon their debut. However, it has now been made impeccably clear that this phrase first and foremost applies to the young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) herself and her royal spouse King George (Corey Mylchreest). In new images shared of the royal couple from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, there is much to marvel at.

The stills give eager audiences a snapshot into the union between Charlotte and George. In one shot the pair look every bit picture-perfect monarchs as they step out from a gold-encased carriage hand-in-hand. Charlotte naturally steals the show with a lavish cream gown and shimmery silver cape draped over her shoulders that brings out the shine of her magnificent crown. George looks effortlessly regal in his matching silver-grey suit as he walks proudly by his Queen's side with assuring ease. Another image perfectly portrays the power of the ballroom dance as the pair lock into a stunningly intense - and unwavering - gaze whilst gliding across the dance floor. Their chemistry clearly commands a respect of its own with onlookers gazing at them in burning adoration. In a third photograph, which appears to be from the same evening as the ballroom dance, the monarchs look unapologetically comfortable as George embraces his wife from behind earning him an adoring look in exchange.

It's undeniable the pair share a deep connection but what is particularly apparent is the ease they embody when together. Their romance appears to be notably distinctive from previous love stories in the Bridgerton universe with a new level of tenderness and trust at their foundation. Naturally, two royals being ushered into an arranged match adds a new dynamic to any romance but it's clear there is more to delve into with the pair.

Image via Netflix

The Royal Couple Will Face Challenges in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

From what we know about their tale so far, it's clear they will be confronted with a host of challenges from a societal shift born in the wake of their union, deeply-buried secrets and meddling company - all of which are only exacerbated by the weight of their crowns. The less picture-perfect side of their relationship is captured simply in one new still which depicts the pair looking anxious as they walk ahead. It's particularly pertinent that Charlotte continues to hold her head up high despite the concern plastered across her face whilst George looks much less confident with his head lowered by his wife's side. Given that it's Charlotte that eventually goes on to become the royal figurehead, it's quite powerful that Charlotte is showcased looking the picture of strength in the face of adversity in this instance.

The Shonda Rhimes series positions itself in a unique way as Queen Charlotte, which is a prequel tale of the monarch's rise to power, comes with the caveat of viewers already knowing how her story ends. That being said, there are a host of unanswered questions and as history will have you know (fictional or otherwise) the journey is normally more interesting than the destination. What makes this even more exciting is that the six-part showcase is set to tie together the two Bridgerton universes through younger reprisals of familiar characters, delectable Easter eggs and a combination of flash-forwards and flashbacks, according to adult Queen Charlotte actress Golda Rosheuvel.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres on Netflix on May 4. You can see the new images for the show below.