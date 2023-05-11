Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story returns fans to the world of Bridgerton, with familiar faces from the titular Queen (Golda Rosheuvel) to the strong and confident Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). But as the series jumps between the time of Bridgerton and the story of young Charlotte's (India Ria Amarteifio) arrival in England, it explores a new side of these characters. In particular, Agatha's backstory isn't what fans may expect. Lady Danbury became a fan favorite in Bridgerton for her classy wit and undeniable wisdom, but Queen Charlotte's younger version (Arsema Thomas) has a lot of evolving to do, as so many years before the original series, Agatha has not yet come into her power.

At the beginning of the series, Agatha is married to a much older man who doesn't even have the title of Lord. Agatha attempts to make deals with the King's mother, Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley), in order to gain power for herself and her husband as she becomes the Lady seen in Bridgerton. Yet Queen Charlotte is not kind to Agatha as a character, as it depicts her loveless marriage and the repetitive marital rapes she endured — and this element of Agatha's past isn't always shown as it should be. As the series goes on, Agatha does find a brief love of her own, but the comparison isn't as drastic as it should be due to the show's minimization of her trauma.

'Queen Charlotte's Depictions of Agatha's Situation Are Jarring

The situation Agatha finds herself in was common in the time period, but Bridgerton has always tended more toward love stories, which makes the deviation jarring. The show doesn't bring the audience in gradually, instead opting to introduce Agatha and her husband, Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri), in the act. Upon this introduction, it's clear that there is no love in the marriage, but the way these rapes are shown takes away from the trauma of it all. The scenes between the Danburys are portrayed as monotonous and perhaps awkward, but not shown with the horror they deserve. As this was seen as a marital duty, Agatha herself knows no better and believes there is no other way to live, but that doesn't invalidate the trauma of it, even if this isn't the first time. The show doesn't shy away from showing the grim reality of this marriage. In fact, it makes a point to do so. During the Danburys' several non-consensual sex scenes, Agatha is shown to be uninterested and bored, yet she cannot refuse. It's clear what's going on, yet Agatha isn't allowed to have an appropriate reaction. Her disdain for her husband is well-documented, but the hurt and horrors he's caused are glossed over.

By the third episode, these scenes culminate in the near-comical death of Lord Danbury during the act, which further distracts from the reality of what Agatha is enduring. Lord Danbury keels over, tumbling out of bed while in the midst of the act itself. Agatha first calls her maid, Coral (Peyvand Sadeghian), to celebrate her fortune in this turn of events before playing the mourning wife as others arrive. After her husband's death, Agatha explains that she was betrothed to Danbury when she was three years old and never had the luxury of making her own decisions. Though not as traumatic as what came after the wedding, this certainly set the stage for her life until that very moment. Of course, there is a sense of freedom when he does. No one can blame Agatha for her reaction after what she was put through, but it's not the response of someone in a healthy situation. Yet the rest of the time, she is quietly resigned to her lot in life. Interestingly, the death and body are not shown on screen, yet the non-consensual sex was. While it's certainly better for Agatha that he's gone, the humor of the moment detracts from the severity of what's going on.

'Queen Charlotte' Depicts Discussions of Agatha's Situation With an Odd Tone

Immediately after each encounter with her husband, Agatha hurries to Coral, who draws a bath as the two discuss what happened. These light scenes take away from the gravity of the situation. In the first episode, Agatha reminds Coral that she needs a warning ahead of time when Danbury wants to bed her, suggesting it's worse without one. As she scrubs the experience from her skin, Agatha rants mildly about it but in a casual way. The two women talk about the experience, but they approach it as a joke rather than the abuse it truly is. Quickly, the topic soon changes to the royal wedding, moving on entirely from what Agatha went through. In another such scene, Agatha's complaining almost instantly dissolves into a discussion of the racial dynamic their society faces. Applying a less-than-serious tone to things distracts from the brutality that Agatha lives with.

The same tone appears in the second episode when Agatha discusses sex with Charlotte. She describes her wedding night as "painful and terrifying" but assures the other girl that it's okay for things to not be splendid. Considering how Agatha must have felt, her laugh as she recalls her honeymoon isn't fitting. Again, this conversation tries to make jokes when there is nothing funny about Agatha's situation. As she teaches Charlotte about sex, Agatha calls it a chore, admitting it was not something she ever considered enjoying, a mild description of what she is made to endure — though perhaps that was an intentional understatement for Charlotte's benefit. Either way, how Agatha discusses the subject is strange for a show that usually applies modern morals to the period. The odd approach and dissonance of what happens on-screen verse the tone make light of the subject.

Agatha Danbury's Relationship with Lord Ledger Contrasts Her Marriage

By the end of the series, Agatha learns a little about love. After her husband's death, she gets to know Lord Ledger (Keir Charles), her neighbor and father to Violet (Connie Jenkins-Greig). Initially, the pairing seems odd, but as Ledger finds himself trapped in an unhappy marriage, they easily find common ground, and it grows into more. They share a short but passionate affair, their sex directly contrasting Agatha and Danbury's. She is no longer bored or uninterested, showing the importance of love, which Agatha has been denied for so long. Yet if the show had given a more thorough depiction of Agatha's reaction to her suffering, it would have emphasized the difference in her finally being able to choose it on her own terms.

Despite how in control she seems in Bridgerton, Agatha has clearly faced hardship in her life, and Queen Charlotte is unafraid to show it. Yet the series doesn't afford those moments the full emotional weight that they deserve. It was a strange choice to show the marital rape, not once but several times, and still have Agatha quietly resigned to it — nor is the topic addressed with an appropriate tone. Fortunately, there is an end to Agatha's suffering, and she experiences love, however briefly, in her dalliance with Lord Ledger. But if this prequel series makes one thing abundantly clear, it's that Lady Agatha Danbury is stronger than anyone could have known.

