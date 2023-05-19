Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story features many likable characters with enthralling and romantic stories. While romance may be the focus of this series, there's plenty of political intrigue for these characters to explore as well. The ton is a society on its own with its own set of rules.

Some characters, like Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) have hearts of gold and are likable from beginning to end. Others, like, Augusta, the Dowager Princess of Wales (Michelle Fairley) have next to no redeeming qualities. These characters exist on a spectrum.

10 Augusta, Dowager Princess of Wales

Augusta, the Dowager Princess of Wales is George III's mother. She's meant to be supporting her young son in his new role as King. Instead, she often makes it her mission to put everyone around her on edge.

From Queen Charlotte's first moments in England, her mother-in-law makes it clear she isn't welcome. She's evasive about her son's health. She makes it clear time and again that she does not approve of the new Queen. The choices she makes illicit little sympathy.

9 Adolphus Frederick IV, Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz

Queen Charlotte's brother is the brains behind the operation that brings Charlotte and George together. He wants to see his sister's marriage succeed at all costs. This doesn't always benefit those closest to him.

Unfortunately, in the series, Adolphus often comes across as dismissive of his sister's concerns. He makes it known that the power gained through this royal match-up vastly outweighs his sister's concerns and reservations.

8 Lord Danbury

Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri) makes his wife Agatha's (Arsema Thomas) life miserable during their entire on-screen relationship. Unfortunately, Lord Danbury often comes across a caricature which is a disservice to this character and to the overall story. There could have been so much more to this character.

What makes it difficult to like Lord Danbury is that he thwarts his wife's heroic efforts at every opportunity. He's an obstacle when he could be a supportive bastion as his wife tries to make a difference. It's difficult to like this character since he's hardly given any room to grow.

7 Reynolds

As the King's servant, Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) has an incredibly difficult task. He is part of the king's inner circle. There's never a question that he has the King's best interest at heart.

While Reynold's intentions may be good, the fact that he is part of the vast network concealing the king's poor health makes it difficult to trust him. What does make Reynolds likable is his romance with Brimsley (SamClemmett). This is among the most compelling love stories in this universe.

6 Coral

Coral (Peyvand Sadeghian) serves as Lady Danbury's maid. While her main function may be to run endless baths, she is really a support system for Agatha in her hours of need. She is also a sounding board for Agatha to mull over her plans.

It's a shame this character doesn't get more screen time, because she comes across as incredibly likable. Clearly, she has her boss's best interests at heart. She is the definition of the expression, "Sisters before Misters."

5 Violet Bridgerton

As the future matriarch of the Bridgerton family, Violet (Connie Jenkins-Greig) is introduced at the beginning of her story. In a way, it's shocking to see where this character came from, underestimated by everyone around her.

Violet has always had a massive heart and a sweet soul. It's possible to gain an even deeper understanding of this character and where she's come from. What makes her likable is how she is set up for further development in the present day of the Bridgerton universe.

4 Brimsley

Brimsley is another Bridgerton character that fans have only ever known as an older man until now. He's never far from his Queen's side. Seeing him grow into the lovable character that has been a fixture of this universe just makes him that much more lovable.

Practically everything about this character is endearing. His own romance is so beautiful and so deliciously sweet. He also displays a level of selflessness that's almost nonexistent within this society.

3 King George III

King George III (Corey Mylchreest) is given a historical overhaul, arguably for the better. He's deeply in love with his wife, even as outside forces conspire to keep them apart. His struggles with his mental health get more clear as the story progresses.

It's easy to find this version of King George III sympathetic and likable. He's the victim of the cruelty of his time. It's heartbreaking to watch him get sicker and yet try so hard to remain in control of his own mind.

2 Lady Danbury

Agatha's origin story is a triumphant one. She turns her suffering into an advantage and ends up at the top of the ton, which is exactly where she should be. As a lady-in-waiting to Queen Charlotte, she holds tremendous influence which she wields for good.

Agatha is likable because she is so relatable. In many ways, she is the point-of-view that is most accessible to engage with this story. She possesses an equal amount of ambition and grace to make her unstoppable.

1 Queen Charlotte

The Queen herself holds everything and everyone together. Shonda Rhimes had a vision for this character and ran with it. This version of Queen Charlotte is faced with many impossible choices. She handles them with wisdom only a great Queen can.

While she may try to project a tough exterior, Queen Charlotte makes it clear in each and every scene that she has a sweet and gentle nature. She is willing to go to any lengths to protect those she loves. Every decision she makes ultimately comes from love.

