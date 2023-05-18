Netflix dropped all six episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story earlier this month and what has followed has been a torrent of tears and applause for what has turned out to be a brilliant masterpiece. The show follows the turbulent betrothal and marriage of Princess Charlotte — later Queen Charlotte — (India Amarteifio) and an emotionally broken and troubled King George (Corey Mylchreest). From the outset, the pair despite the clear sparks and signs of attraction between them, their relationship wobbles greatly and nearly collapses on a number of occasions if not for the steady hands of the queen's dedicated royal attendant, Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and the king's valet, Reynolds (Freddie Dennis).

While the intense romance between the king and queen ultimately grew and came to a climax with a teary-eyed finale, Reynolds and Brimsley were its custodians from behind the scenes. While the pair fanned the flames of affection for their liege lord and lady, they also affectionately nurtured a budding romance of their own. Theirs signified the first queer relationship introduced into the world of Bridgerton and it seemed to appeal greatly to the viewing audience.

The romance between Reynolds and Brimsley was a contrast to what we witnessed between the King and Queen, theirs was of a calmer flavor. The series finale had seen the pair share a private dance which soon transitioned to an older Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) dancing alone. It has raised questions about the whereabouts of Reynolds while hinting at a love that had endured over the years. Tom Verica, who directs the entire season recently discussed the future of that romance while speaking to TVLine saying:

“We don’t know where that’s going to go. But it certainly has struck a nerve with a lot of viewers, as it [did] with me when I was filming this and our discussions with the actors as to where it goes. We don’t know specifically what happened, but there are a couple different options. In playing those scenes, particularly when [Brimsley] was dancing alone, we had discussions about that, and we tried a couple different ways, our own theories as to what happened with their relationship or what happened with Brimsley. So a lot of that is kind of the unknown right now. I think Shonda knows. She has not shared that.”

What's Next for Bridgerton?

The introduction of a queer romance is certainly seen as a huge step for the Bridgerton universe and a third season of the show might be a good place to expand. Season 3 of the Netflix series will have the growing romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Jess Brownel has stepped in to replace Chris Van Dusen as the writer and showrunner for upcoming seasons, and it will be interesting to see the series' future direction.

