Bridgerton's new season and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin's (Luke Newton) long-awaited love story has caught the attention of audiences, but with a month-long gap between the first four episodes and the next four, fans have been turning to older content to get their fix, creating a renewed interest in last year's spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The six-episode series shows a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) 50 years before the events of Bridgerton as she meets and marries King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Their love story is different from Bridgerton's more traditional version as it doesn't involve the marriage market or courtship drama but an immediate wedding, with the hope that love will follow. And it does. Charlotte and George share a love story for ages, at least in this fictional version, as they overcome trials side by side.

Since its release, there has been little news about if the story will continue. Of course, the adult Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) returns for Bridgerton Season 3, but even so, there are a few loose ends in the "present-day" story of the spin-off. However, creator Shonda Rhimes commented on the second season of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, admitting that there have been discussions, but she simply hasn't found the right plot. This may be disappointing to fans who want to see more of the characters, but the series doesn't need to go on. Structured to be a limited series, the love story is complete. However, there are other characters from both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte who could carry their own series, creating a wider Bridgerton franchise, which would be better than continuing Queen Charlotte needlessly.

'Queen Charlotte' Completed Its Love Story

Like any good romance series, the main part of the show is the relationship between the main characters. Charlotte and George's love story continues into their marriage, which, to be fair, begins a matter of minutes after they meet. Throughout the series, Charlotte learns about George's madness and helps him learn to function as King, as the two form a deep connection. By the end of the series, they have an heir and are expecting a second child, showing they have settled into their lives as Royals. Through the 1814 plot of Queen Charlotte and the character's appearances in Bridgerton, the audience knows how their story goes. They have a long marriage, producing 15 children and remaining close. However, eventually, George's madness gets worse, as Bridgerton shows. Occasionally, he has lucid days when Charlotte can visit him and still be in love. It's a bittersweet ending for the couple, but it is an ending.

With the series getting through the initial love story, it doesn't make sense to keep going. Charlotte and George have a long life together, with joy and pain ahead of them. However, they do not need to fall in love again, which is the point of a romance show. Even Bridgerton changes romantic leads every season. But Queen Charlotte isn't structured to switch leads like the original series, which has eight Bridgerton siblings to follow. As enjoyable as the spin-off may be, Queen Charlotte should be allowed to end.

'Queen Charlotte's Unanswered Questions Can Be Explored Elsewhere

Though it is a dominant part of the story, Queen Charlotte's romance is not the only thing going on. With a race for a Royal heir and a focus on Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) in the 1814 storyline, there is more going on. Queen Charlotte leaves a few loose ends, especially concerning Lady Danbury and Violet. First, the spin-off reveals that Violet is interested in love again, and later, it creates tension in Lady Danbury and Violet's friendship as Violet learns that her father and Lady Danbury had an affair. These open plotlines could and should be addressed elsewhere, specifically in Bridgerton, as the two shows are already connected. Lady Danbury and Violet play important roles in the original series, making their conflicts relevant. Season 3 has set up a new love interest for Violet, proving that these stories can go on without a second season of Queen Charlotte.

Similarly, one of the biggest lingering questions from Queen Charlotte is what happened to Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis)? The franchise's first gay couple are important characters in the series, but the finale showed Brimsley in 1814 dancing alone as he remembered a moment he shared with Reynolds. There is no more information about what happened to Reynolds, if they broke up amicably, or if Reynolds tragically died in the intervening 50 years. Certainly, it is a question worth answering, but it's not enough to justify a new season of a show that doesn't have a clear path forward.

'Queen Charlotte's End Could Open Up Opportunites for Other Characters

It's impossible to deny that Queen Charlotte was a success. Not only did it get attention after its release, but it is back among Netflix's most-watched shows a year after its end. This means the powers that be will want more of it. However, there is another solution. Rather than continuing this series, Netflix could make a new one, or a few of them, establishing a further reaching Bridgerton universe. There are many characters in the world of Bridgerton with love stories to tell, each different than the last. Perhaps a series about Brimsley and Reynolds could answer the lingering question of their future while welcoming back familiar faces from Queen Charlotte. Or else a series about Violet as she falls for her husband, Edmund Bridgerton (Rupert Evans), whose love is of particular importance as it greatly impacts their children's lives and continues to inspire each of them to find their own romance.

Even less prominent characters have love stories that could expand the universe, creating many opportunities for such spin-offs. Mary Sharma's (Shelley Conn) backstory could justify a series. Or any of the almost-too-good characters who are cast off by the romantic lead as they chase their true love. Julia Quinn, who wrote the book series the show is based on, has other series set in the same world that could be used. Or else Netflix could go in a new direction and explore other romances. Since there is no clear path to continuing Queen Charlotte specifically, this energy is better spent on other characters, especially as, with the early drama and where they stand in Bridgerton, the King and Queen deserve a break.

