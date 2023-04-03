No Bridgerton romance is complete without a quintessential regency dance sequence of dreams. In fact, over the course of the last two seasons of the regal drama audiences have witnessed the way a single outing on the dance floor can shift the very core of any dynamic. Most recently, this was echoed in the unspoken glances of affection exchanged by Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and sister of last season's diamond Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which might we add, resulted in marriage. The next couple set to embrace the dance floor union - or rather one of the first couples to retrospectively - is young King George (Corey Mylchreet) and young Princess Charlotte (India Amarteifio). in Bridgerton prequel tale Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

In new images released from the show, the young royals are seen assuming as regal a stance as any with George boasting pristine posture as he leads Charlotte to the dance floor. The rulers of the ton evidently cannot shift their glances from one another as they gaze at one another with firm infatuation. This suggests this is early on into the pair's romance as there is still an air of uncertainty and newness laced in their expressions. Another image shows Charlotte in what is presumably prior to her first encounter with the King as she looks on anxiously. Her hesitancy around meeting George makes perfect sense as it's suggested she is not given much of a choice when it comes to marrying the young monarch. Meanwhile, a separate photograph depicts George looking every bit the sophisticated royal draped in gold robes and a lavish red crown as he looks out from his golden chariot. Other images capture the couple in what seems to be further along in their union as they appear much more comfortable whilst discussing royal matters.

The images help piece together the story around the pair's rocky romance. Although it's evident from the trailer that they share an undeniable connection, this does not negate the fact that Charlotte is brought into George's life prior to knowing anything about him leaving room for secrecy and confusion. There is also the added element of them both navigating their relationship whilst still ruling over the ton and confronting a prejudiced, closed-minded society. Notably, there are shots included in the set of Charlotte as an adult (Golda Rosheuvel) suggesting that reflecting on the past has repercussions for the present. This is further echoed by the image caption, on the official Bridgerton Twitter page: "Looking back at the past could have a great impact on one's future." The note immediately prompts questions as to how exactly the adult royal is impacted and what action is prompted to take. In one of the images, Rosheuvel is seen sitting alone on a sofa looking apprehensive as she looks apprehensively as she appears to hear some bad news from one of her royal court.

Queen Charlotte Will Also Be Released As A Novel

Where eager viewers have previously been able to unpick details from Julia Quinn's original book series ahead of each Bridgerton series, this is not an option for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as the story was specifically created by Quinn and show mastermind Shonda Rhimes on the back of the original show. Whilst there will be a book, it will not be released until after the series which means no spoilers so we'll just have to wait and see the drama unfold next month.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story debuts on Netflix on May 4 and on then arrives as a novel on May 9. You can see the images and watch the trailer below.