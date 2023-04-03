Dearest readers, please prepare yourselves for the original diamonds to make their debut this season. Nothing quite shakes up the very foundation of high-class society like a royal romance. In this case, that comes in the form of his majesty King George (Corey Mylchreet) and Princess Charlotte (India Amarteifio). The young royals' impending union is set to take center stage in Netflix's highly-anticipated Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In celebration of the romance of the year, the streaming giant has issued a handful of stunning portraits in the form of new posters.

The first poster spotlights a newly crowned Queen Charlotte and her kingly spouse who is clearly besotted as he sets his eyes only on her with burning intensity. Looking every bit in control, Charlotte holds her King's arms pulling him into her embrace. The pair truly shine as royals with George looking particularly dapper in a cream two-piece with breathtaking embroidery. Meanwhile, his new Queen quite literally sparkles from head to toe with not a single part of her free of extravagant jewelry, including her beautiful signature crown. The poster teases a glimpse into the deep-rooted - and certainly adorable - romance shared between the rulers of the ton. This is especially pertinent as it has already been teased that their union will shake up the ton so their united front will certainly ruffle a few feathers.

Another poster shifts the focus onto some of the other precious relationships held by Charlotte in her court - more specifically her unbiological sister and confidante Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas). Charlotte is captured in all her regal glory with Agatha stood right beside her, placing a loving hand on her arm in true supportive nature. This teases an insight into their special sisterly bond which is particularly paramount during the most trying times in Charlotte's life, such as her husband's chest of secrets and meddling mother-in-law, when she has no one to turn to.

Image via Netflix

The Show Will Welcome Some Familiar Faces

The final poster captures the adult versions of Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Agatha (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) who are all expected to make appearances in the show. Presumably, this is because the show will dive back into Charlotte's past which presents a premise for seeing the direct impact of the past on the present and her present-day relationships. Whether this will also feed into the forthcoming Bridgerton series is not yet known but that in itself is an exciting concept.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a new story that was birthed on the back of the success of the original Bridgerton series. It marks an epic partnership between show creator Shonda Rhimes and the author of the original book series Julia Quinn. Honoring the rest of the series, the story will not only be brought to life in glittering quality on screen but it will also join its fellow novels in hardback.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix on May 4 and on shelves on May 9. You can see the new posters and watch a trailer for the show below.