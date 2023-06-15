Netflix is currently hosting their Tudum Global Event in São Paulo, Brazil, where they will reveal their upcoming slate for the foreseeable future. The event will feature exclusive news, brand new footage, trailers and first looks at the most popular series, films and games Netflix is currently working on.

The expo will feature appearances from Netflix stars like Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill, Jenna Ortega, Penn Badgley, Gal Gadot, Sofia Boutella and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as the creators of some of Netflix's biggest hits - and some yet to come - in the form of Sam Hargrave, Kevin Hart, Zack Snyder and much, much more.

Collider's Erick Massoto is at the event, and has been sending us a little hint of what fans can expect when they attend the expo over the weekend in Brazil, as we highlight some of the higher profile offerings the streamer will be serving up for your enjoyment.

Image via Netflix

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been a runaway smash for Netflix. The story of a real, binding and historical arrangement has been turned into a compelling and beautiful love story that many consider has actually outdone Bridgerton, its sister show, in capturing the imagination. The Shonda Rhimes-backed series has had sets reconstructed at the event, allowing you to take your place inside the world of Queen Charlotte.

3 Images Image via Erick Massoto Image via Erick Massoto Image via Erick Massoto

Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game, the survival drama series which caught the world's imagination in 2021, will also feature at the expo - as well as its new game show counterpart, Squid Game: The Challenge, which takes the series and brings it into reality, allowing fans of the series to take part in the twisted and demented challenges featured in the series. Thankfully, this version should be a little bit safer. A replica of Young-hee, also known as The Doll, which controls the game, will be keeping an eye on guests.

Image via Erick Massoto

Sandman

The Sandman, the fantasy drama adapted from the comic books by Neil Gaiman from 1989 to 1996, was finally - successfully - adapted for television when it premiered on Netflix in August 2022. The series, which stars Tom Sturridge as the titular character, has been a hit with critics so far, and was rewarded with a second season renewal in November 2022. It will also feature heavily on the event floor.

Image via Erick Massoto

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai, the spin-off series based on The Karate Kid, the young adult series from the 1980s, has become one of Netflix's most enduring and popular series. The dramedy, which is a sequel to those original films, follows William Zabka's character Johnny Lawrence, one of the protagonists from the series, and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso, as the pair come together once more. Guests will be able to explore the Cobra Kai dojo, and perhaps even learn a lesson or two from Mr. Miyagi along the way.

4 Images Image via Erick Massoto Image via Erick Massoto Image via Erick Massoto Image via Erick Massoto

Stranger Things

Netflix's biggest show, the return to Hawkins for its final season will have to wait quite a bit longer, but guests at Tudum will have the opportunity to take a trip out onto the dance floor, at the roller rink where Eleven finally snapped and unleashed her inner rage. High school bullies deserve what they get. You can even go for a ride in Argyle's pizza van and enjoy the herbal benefits of such a trip.

3 Images Image via Erick Massoto Image via Erick Massoto Image via Erick Massoto

Wednesday

Wednesday was a killer hit for Netflix. Renewed for a second season, the series which stars Jenna Ortega in the title role can legitimately be described as a worldwide hit which turned its lead into a megastar, as her character Wednesday Addams moved to the Nevermore Academy to further her education - and you can visit the academy too. Just watch out for Thing.

The TUDUM event will stream live on Netflix at 4:30pm ET on Saturday June 17.