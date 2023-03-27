Dearest readers, the royal romance of the season is nearly upon us. With a monarchial meet-cute like no other and a royally unique arrangement, it's evident Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has all the makings for a majestic story. Netflix's Bridgerton prequel story will explore the magnificently beautiful yet endearingly complicated blossoming romance between Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George (Corey Mylchreet). Ahead of the show's release, a new teaser has been unveiled, peeling the curtain back on the young monarch's relationship.

The sweet snippet shared by the official Bridgerton Twitter account shows both King George and Queen Charlotte draped in the upmost perfect royal robes but it is Charlotte that truly shines in a baby blue gown and a decadent silver crown that steals the show. The royals look to be the human depiction of true love as they gaze lovingly into one another's eyes while joining hands and coming together. It's impossible not to notice the unspoken understanding between the pair as they communicate flawlessly with their eyes. Cementing the depth of their connection, the caption reads: "A love like this is rare indeed."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Promises Plenty of Drama

The new clip arrives shortly after a fresh trailer for the upcoming Shonda Rhimes show was released in which the reality of regency romance is played out in full swing. As well as hinting at the most adorable union in the Bridgerton universe yet, the trailer also put the spotlight on the pressure that pair face as they navigate one another, a hyper-critical society and a happily interfering mother-in-law. Of course, it wouldn't be a period drama romance without a secret or two with the potential of driving a wedge between them. Despite all of their obstacles, there is a clear bond between the monarchs from the outset that will almost certainly require fighting for.

As well as exploring the dynamic between the King and Queen, the series will also navigate the intimate friendships shared between Charlotte and her confidant young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), who she shares a powerful connection with. With such little known about Queen Charlotte's life in the main series beyond subtle references to softness beneath her fierce exterior, there is ample scope for the show to explore. It also provides an opportunity for the drama to answer questions as to why Charlotte rules alone in her older years and why she is so especially protective of her King.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix on May 4. You can watch the new teaser below.