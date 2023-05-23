This week's Netflix Top 10 charts led with love, as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and YA rom-com XO, Kitty swooned audiences May 15-May 21. Queen Charlotte once more claimed the number one position for English television shows, garnering an added 82.39 million hours viewed and appearing on the Top 10 lists for 89 countries. It's been nearly one month since the show debuted, but time seems to be no match for Queen Charlotte and King George's romance.

XO, Kitty came in a close second, considering its much shorter runtime, with 72.1 million hours viewed in its debut week. A spin-off of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the show shines the light on Kitty Song Covey, the youngest of the three Covey sisters. In it, Kitty pursues who she believes to be the love of her life, a Korean boy named Dae whom she met in the movies. So, Kitty heads to South Korea, attending the same school that Dae — and her late mother — does. Along the way, she unravels her mother's past, discovers how messy love can be, and learns more about herself.

Movie-wise, Jennifer Lopez-led The Mother fought its way to the top position for English-language films. The feature, which premiered on May 12, follows Lopez's character, an assassin on the run who comes out from hiding in order to protect a daughter she left long ago. The movie seemed to resonate, gaining 94.42 million hours viewed, earning the spot as the most-viewed title for the week. It has 90 million views (178.1 million total hours viewed divided by 1.96 runtime hours). Netflix's original documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me, which debuted May 16, came in second with 15.65 million hours viewed.

What Other English Titles Charted?

Both television and movie charts saw a blend of new and returning titles to their lists. For TV, Firefly Lane Season 2 snagged third. Selling Sunset Season 6 (22.78 million hours viewed) and docuseries McGregor Forever (20.85 million hours) debuted at fourth and fifth. Other returning shows include Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, The Night Agent, Season 2 of Sweet Tooth, and docuseries Missing: Dead or Alive. On the movie side, A Man Called Otto returned in fourth place, following Ted at third. Other movies include the recently added Missing, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (not on Netflix US), The Croods, Ugly Dolls, and The Healer.

For non-English titles, Dutch psychological thriller Faithfully Yours debuted with 29.06 million hours viewed, joined by other new titles including the French family movie Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom and the Hindi-language dramedy Kathal -- A Jackfruit Mystery. Returning titles to the list include satire ¡Que viva México!, Norwegian drama Royalteen: Princess Margrethe, and French action-adventure AKA — which is the fourth most popular title at 107.63 million hours viewed. For television, the Korean post-apocalyptic series Black Knight led the charge with 35.11 million hours viewed. Spanish drama Muted was an extremely close second with 35.1 million hours viewed. Returning TV series include Korean dramas The Good Bad Mother and Doctor Cha, Turkish drama The Tailor, and Seasons 1 and 2 of the Colombian series The Marked Heart. Season 2 of the Spanish drama Welcome to Eden rounds out the list.

