Netflix's Queen Cleopatra captures the life of the eponymous Egyptian queen whose story has been retold many times in various forms throughout history. The docuseries tries to bring to life the major moments of the historical figure's life as she traversed through time, monumentally impacting the history of Egypt and the Roman Empire. While different phases of Queen Cleopatra's life, including her romantic relationship with Mark Antony and her unfortunate death through suicide, have been the subject of fascination for centuries, the latest docuseries on Netflix tries to weave a combined history of the events that shaped the Egyptian queen's reign and rule over Egypt.

The Ptolemies, originally from Macedonia, were the reigning rulers of Egypt since 323 B. C. The daughter of Ptolemy XII, Cleopatra (Adele James), was different from the other Ptolemies before her. She was a person with a deep interest in learning languages, often leveraging the immense knowledge housed within the Library of Alexandria for her intellectual benefit. Ptolemy XII did not trust many around him, but he entrusted Cleopatra and his brother Ptolemy XIII, with the throne of Egypt when he passed away. At the time, Cleopatra was nearly 18 years old. Ptolemy XII was survived by his three children — Cleopatra, Ptolemy XIII, and Arsinoe (Andira Crichlow).

Cleopatra marries her brother Ptolemy, as their father's will suggests that the brother-sister duo should rule Egypt together. However, Cleopatra has a strategic advantage over her brother-husband by virtue of age. Soon after her coronation, Cleopatra sets out on a pilgrimage across Egypt to establish her affinity for the Egyptian people and the Egyptian way of living, unlike the other Ptolemaic rulers before her. Cleopatra embodies Egyptian culture to reign as a true Egyptian queen.

Queen Cleopatra's Initial Years Were Challenging

Being the queen came with its own set of challenges for Cleopatra, including a huge debt left by her father and starvation faced by the people of Egypt. While Cleopatra managed to keep these challenges at bay, a civil war brewing in Rome between Julius Caesar (John Partridge) and Pompey the Great contributed to unexpected moves by Pothinus, the eunuch and advisor of Pompey XIII. Not only Pothinus damages Egypt's alliance with Pompey, an ally of Cleopatra's father, but he also stages a palace coup to oust Cleopatra, forcing her to go into exile. Cleopatra decides to take the help of the Syrians, her father's allies.

While Cleopatra orchestrates her return to Egypt, Julius Caesar manages to succeed against his former son-in-law Pompey the Great, forcing Pompey to escape to Egypt. However, much to Pompey's bad luck, Pothinus schemes the decapitation of Pompey to yield Caesar's favor, and he arranges for Pompey's head to be sent to Caesar. But against Pothinus and Ptolemy's expectations, Caesar finds it shocking that they will behead a former Roman statesman and son-in-law. Cleopatra manages to get an audience with Julius Caesar in a bid to get her throne back. Cleopatra's charisma and personality work their magic on the Roman ruler, making Caesar take Cleopatra to Alexandria to put the rightful rulers on Egypt's throne.

Caesar's efforts to pacify the situation among the Ptolemy siblings fail and a civil war breaks out. Caesar and Cleopatra are met with opposition by the faction consisting of Pothinus, Ptolemy XIII, and Arsinoe. With Caesar's help, Cleopatra removes the threat of her brother, Ptolemy XIII, who's drowned at sea. Soon, Arsinoe is also captured and fated with execution in Rome as a traitor to the republic. Meanwhile, Cleopatra discovers that she's pregnant with the child of Caesar. Before Caesar leaves for Rome, Cleopatra exacts a promise from him to ensure that Arsinoe is executed. For all practical purposes, Cleopatra becomes the unopposed leader and ruler of Egypt.

Caesar Did Not Stick to the Promise He Made to Cleopatra

On the other hand, Caesar finds himself in murky waters as he faces opposition from the people of Rome for his decision of executing the 17-year-old Arsinoe. Consequently, Caesar decides to walk the line and spares Arsinoe's life, exiling her to modern-day Turkey. With her anxieties about Arsinoe reignited, Cleopatra decides to visit Caesar in a bid to make him claim his son Caesarion's paternity. Accordingly, along with her advisors, Charmion and Iras, and her brother-husband, Ptolemy XIV, Cleopatra pays a visit to Rome and confronts Caesar for sparing Arsinoe's life, only to find that Caesar will not go against the will of the people for Cleopatra's sake.

In Rome, Cleopatra finds herself facing opposition from the likes of the Roman statesman, Cicero, who is against the idea of a female ruler, thanks to the male-centric Roman society. However, despite the opposition, Cleopatra exerts a great deal of influence over Caesar and his decisions. By the time Cleopatra returns to Egypt, she has already left her indelible mark on Rome. But she still fails to achieve her primary goal of making Caesar declare himself as the father of his son.

By 44 BCE, amidst the political instability in Rome, Caesar was declared "dictator for life" by the Senate. Caesar has already reached the height of his powers around the time when Cleopatra decided to return to Rome. At the same time, Caesar's growing attempts to establish himself as a "king" were becoming a cause of concern for the Senate. The shock of her life hits Cleopatra when Caesar is assassinated by the will of the Senate in mid-march 44 BCE. To add to Cleopatra's misery, she finds out that Caesar has named his great nephew, Octavian, as his heir. One of Caesar's trusted generals, Mark Antony (Craig Russell), also gathers his supporters to yield power from Octavian.

In Egypt, things get tense for Cleopatra as she finds out that Arsinoe has managed to form an alliance with the Governor of Cyprus. But Arsinoe's attempts to oppose Cleopatra are resisted by the latter as she removes her brother, Ptolemy XIV, from the equation, leaving Arsinoe as the only remaining sibling to survive. To rebuild her alliance with Rome, Cleopatra offers her unhinged support to Mark Antony to help him yield control of Rome. In return, Mark Antony assists Cleopatra in her endeavor of removing Arsinoe from the face of the Earth.

The political alliance between Mark Antony and Queen Cleopatra quickly blossoms into a romantic relationship. Mark Antony's time in Egypt is marked by lavish parties, but Cleopatra forces Mark Antony to return to Rome to not leave affairs unattended under Octavian's control. Upon his return to Rome, Mark Antony decides to marry the sister of Octavian, Octavia, in a bid to appease him. Meanwhile, Cleopatra gives birth to twins fathered by Mark Antony. However, much to her dismay, Mark Antony decides to cut off communication with Cleopatra — a situation that persists for nearly three years.

Finally, Mark Antony seeks the help of Cleopatra for the campaign against the Parthian Empire when he finds out that he will not get the kind of support he was expecting from Octavian. The campaign against the Parthians was important to Mark Antony as its success would help Mark Antony elevate his position in Rome. After a long-drawn negotiation, Mark Antony finally yields to Cleopatra's demands for recognition of all her children and territories that were once part of the Egyptian Empire. But Mark Antony's plans against the Parthians fail, and he is forced to retreat to Syria, where he's visited by Cleopatra. In the final act of uniting, Cleopatra and Mark Antony marry each other, with the latter divorcing Octavian's sister and donating Roman territories to Egypt.

The Battle of Actium Was a Turning Point in Cleopatra and Mark Antony's Relationship

Mark Antony's choices provide the perfect opportunity for Octavian to push a war against Cleopatra. The two forces meet in naval warfare at the Battle of Actium. Unfortunately for Mark Antony and Cleopatra, they face defeat against Octavian. Moreover, Cleopatra chooses to withdraw without notifying Mark Antony of the decision. When Mark Antony gets to know about Cleopatra's withdrawal, he too follows suit and quickly catches up with Cleopatra's naval fleet, confronting her for her choice. But Cleopatra stands by her choice of putting the safety of her people first. The victory at Actium further establishes Octavian's strength as the Roman ruler.

After the Battle of Actium, Cleopatra writes to Octavian to seek protection for herself, her children, and Mark Antony in return for Egypt. Octavian ends up seeking Mark Antony's death in return for the safety of Cleopatra and her children. Making her first move, Cleopatra decides to send away her children to ensure their safety. She also informs Mark Antony about Octavian's offer, unleashing Mark Antony's wrath on the messenger sent by Octavian and in turn, putting an end to the negotiation. In the end, Octavian starts his march towards Alexandria while, successfully, seeking defections from the Egyptian side.

Even with luck not favoring them, Cleopatra and Mark Antony decide to take Octavian head-on. Using the knowledge of the Egyptian terrain and with Mark Antony's military prowess on their side, Cleopatra and Mark Antony try to put up a fight against Octavian, but they only end up delaying the eventual fall of Alexandria at the hands of Octavian. Finally, Octavian and his forces breach the wall of Alexandria, forcing Cleopatra to shut herself inside her unfinished tomb. In her final bid to stop Octavian from getting his hands on her treasures, Cleopatra plans to set her tomb, containing all her treasures, on fire.

Cleopatra and Mark Antony Face Defeat at the Hands of Octavian

Before trapping herself, she sent a note to Mark Antony. It is possible that the note suggested that Cleopatra is going to commit suicide. An injured Mark Antony ushers himself to the tomb, and Cleopatra helps haul him inside. But Mark Antony breathes his last in the lap of Cleopatra. Quickly after Mark Antony's death, Cleopatra is captured alive by Octavian's forces. In a final showdown, Octavian finally comes face-to-face with Cleopatra.

Octavian lets Cleopatra know that he has captured her children and will be parading her through the streets. In a final attempt to preserve her legacy, Cleopatra sends a letter to Octavian to request that the reign of Egypt is passed on to her son and that she be buried alongside Mark Antony. As soon as Octavian receives the letter from Cleopatra, he rushes to Cleopatra to find out that she never intended to be taken to Rome and instead, she had decided to kill herself. Knowing that she won't live for long anyway even after being taken to Rome, Cleopatra decides to die on her own terms by committing suicide. The way Cleopatra committed suicide has been a mystery for ages. It's also unclear whether Cleopatra got her wish to be buried alongside Mark Antony fulfilled. The burial sites of Mark Antony and Cleopatra were never found, possibly because they were cremated as per the Roman tradition.

After Cleopatra's death, Egypt became a Roman province exploited by Rome for its riches and grains. Octavian had himself elevated to the position of an emperor. Cleopatra's eldest son, Caesarion, was executed by Octavian as he was a direct threat to Octavian's control over Rome. The other three children were paraded in Rome behind an effigy of their mother before being sent off to live with Octavia, Octavian's sister. Cleopatra's daughter, Cleopatra Selene, married Juba of Mauretania, becoming the Queen of Mauretania. Selene kept her mother's legacy alive by fostering philosophy and art.

One of the most influential figures from the period now defined as ancient history, Cleopatra left an impact that continues to fascinate historians as well as audiences who continue to gravitate toward her life. From her mysterious death to the great accomplishments amassed by her during her reign, Cleopatra marked herself as a pragmatic and strategic ruler who knew how to yield power even in the most difficult of situations. While many aspects of her life are still subject to heated debates among historians, Cleopatra stands as a figure whose legacy has braved the test of time, quite successfully.

