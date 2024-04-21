Queen Elizabeth I, the daughter of Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn, is arguably the most significant female ruler in history. She reigned over England for 45 years and brought about an age of prosperity to her kingdom. Although called many names, including "Good Queen Bess" and "Gloriana," she was best known as "The Virgin Queen" because she never married. Queen Elizabeth I brought the "Golden Age" to England, increasing the country's power in the world. Some highlights of the Elizabethan Era are the defeat of the Spanish Armada and the flourishing of the arts and culture.

Throughout popular culture, there have been many depictions of Queen Elizabeth I, like Starz's Becoming Elizabeth. Sometimes, the Queen is a young child; other times, she is towards the end of her life. Historical accuracy varies widely, depending on the film or TV show's context, but what usually remains is the vividness of her character. The best depictions of Queen Elizabeth I show her complexity as a woman who ruled during the time of kings.

10 Quentin Crisp

'Orlando' (1992)

Image via Electric Pictures

Orlando, directed by Sally Potter, is among the best period dramas of the '90s. It also isn't one of those movies that put all of its attention on the Queen; however, Elizabeth's appearance is a catalyst for the film's plot. Orlando's relationship with the Queen is fleeting, but they form a strong bond together. He becomes the Queen's favorite, bestowing upon him the deed to his parents' house and telling him quietly: "Do not fade, do not wither, do not grow old..."

Quentin Crisp portrays a version of Queen Elizabeth I, who is close to her deathbed. Crisp doesn't yield to the stereotype of a Queen who is close to death; she doesn't remain bedridden or wasting anyway in agony. Instead, Crisp embraces this almost magical aura of a Queen who remains endearing and commanding despite her regency being in decline. Crisp's Queen Elizabeth I has a sparkle in her eyes, and it's obvious she has a gentle love for Orlando.

9 Florence Eldridge

'Mary of Scotland' (1936)

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Directed by John Ford, Mary of Scotland is a classic black-and-white film from 1936, starring Katharine Hepburn as Mary Queen of Scotts and Florence Eldridge as Queen Elizabeth I. After the death of her husband, the King of France, Mary goes to Scotland to get her throne back. However, she isn't given a warm welcome, as the Scottish people aren't too sure about her. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth I sees Mary as a threat who will come for the British throne.

Although the film is named after Mary Queen of Scots, Eldridge's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I is imposing and memorable. Eldridge digs into the uncertainty the Queen feels due to the threat of Mary's return, but even in the face of this dilemma, she keeps her head held high. Elridge's performance is particularly at its finest when she is interacting with Hepburn's determined Mary. She might not be the star, but Eldridge's Elizabeth I certainly pulls focus.

WATCH ON AMAZON

8 Flora Robson

'Fire Over England' (1937)

Image via United Artists

Fire Over England features the first on-screen partnership between the legendary Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh and focuses on a pivotal time during Queen Elizabeth I's reign: her clashes with Spain and King Philip. The Queen often sends English seamen into Spanish territory, but this only adds potential fuel to the fire. When an epic sea battle between the Spanish and English results in Spain taking prisoners, war starts to brew, and Queen Elizabeth I must face the potential costs of an impending battle.

Portrayed by Flora Robson, Elizabeth I is a supporting character in Fire Over England. However, anytime she appears on-screen, Robson takes the spotlight in her elegant dress and ruff. Robson's regal portrayal of Queen Elizabeth shows her as a courageous leader who wants what is best for the people of England. But, there is a vulnerability to the regal charm of Robson's acting, and her commanding presence softens whenever she is with her trusted advisors, to whom she expresses her fears.

7 Margot Robbie

'Mary Queen of Scots' (2018)

Image via Focus Features

Mary Queen of Scots is similar to Ford's Mary Queen of Scotland, exploring the relationship between the two cousins, albeit with a bit more edge. Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) flees from France to Scotland, which is under the rule of her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie). Elizabeth sees Mary as a threat to the British throne, but she is still curious about her cousin. Thus, she finds Mary a husband, but the arrangement is a catalyst for a host of events, including an assassination plot.

Although not one of Margot Robbie's most popular movies, Mary Queen of Scots features a stunning performance on her part. Robbie's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth hits the right tone; she is a commander and risk-taker but brings a vulnerability to her depiction of the Queen. During her secret meeting with Mary, Robbie's Queen Elizabeth I takes off her wig and speaks to Mary about how she feels about her. The Queen doesn't feel envious of Mary and even tries to find common ground with her. This quiet moment of vulnerability is what makes Robbie's Queen Elizabeth I so relatable.

6 Bette Davis

'The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex' (1939)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex gets romantic, as the Queen (Bette Davis) is in love with Lord Essex (Errol Flynn), a noble with a thirst for power. Essex returns a war hero after his triumph in a battle with the Spanish navy; he is popular among the common folk but has many enemies at court, except for Queen Elizabeth I, who loves him. It's not long after he returns that Elizabeth has to send Essex to deal with the Earl of Tyrone. His fate is now in the Queen's hands.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Esses is one of Bette Davis' finest on-screen hours, and further proof of her ability to transform and fulfill whatever demands her role requires.

Two-time Oscar winner Bette Davis is phenomenal as Queen Elizabeth I, playing up the Queen's hopeless, serene, romantic side, which isn't seen too often on-screen. Her chemistry with Errol Flynn is electric, even as they bicker over trivial matters like Spanish treasure. However, it's Davis' monologue about the struggles and challenges of being a Queen in a man's world, that gives her characterization real complexity. She laments how she has to "give up everything that a woman holds dear" and compares herself to an "empty glittering husk." The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Esses is one of Bette Davis' finest on-screen hours, and further proof of her ability to transform and fulfill whatever demands her role requires.

Rent on Amazon

5 Judi Dench

'Shakespeare in Love' (1998)

Image via Miramax Films

William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes), one of England's greatest writers, is having writer's block. He soon finds inspiration in Viola (Gwyneth Paltrow), a nobleman's daughter who is to be engaged to Lord Wessex (Colin Firth). Viola, who has disguised herself as a man, becomes part of the Rose Players who perform Shakespeare's plays. Shakespeare decides to put on a play titled Romeo & Juliet and wagers a bet with Wessex that he can put on a show that captures the essence of true love.

Shakespeare in Love is set during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, but she is only in the film briefly. Even though she was only on-screen for a bit, Judi Dench's energetic performance as Queen Elizabeth I is delightful and wickedly fun. Dench's Queen takes herself seriously to a certain point. She is an all-knowing and authoritative figure to Shakespeare's crew and the theater crowd, but there is a punchyness to the way Dench delivers her lines. It's no wonder she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I; it's the definition of a scene-stealing turn.

4 Cate Blanchett

'Elizabeth' (1998), 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett plays Queen Elizabeth I in Shekhar Kapur's Elizabeth and its sequel, Elizabeth: The Golden Age. The former follows the early days of the Queen's rule over England, while the latter is about Elizabeth's later years. Throughout Elizabeth's early years as Queen, she deals with war, potential suitors, and two assassination attempts. In The Golden Age, Queen Elizabeth faces ongoing tensions with Spain, the Babington Plot, and Mary of Scotland.

Blanchett is mesmerizing in the role of Queen Elizabeth I in both films. From the way she carries herself to the command in her voice, the Australian actress embodies the Queen in every way. Her best scenes see her dig into this raw emotion, proclaiming her might and ability to lead. They're declarations of who she is as Queen and why no one should question her authority. She, too, can command the wind, sir, and she's not afraid of letting it be known.

3 Glenda Jackson

'Elizabeth R' (1971)

Image via BBC2

As far as TV shows about Queen Elizabeth I go, Elizabeth R, starring Glenda Jackson, is one of the best ones. This miniseries begins with a young Elizabeth in the middle of tensions between Catholics and Protestants while her half-sister, Queen Mary, rules. After Mary's death, Elizabeth takes over the throne and must deal with the pressures to get a suitor, politics, family matters, and war.

Glenda Jackson's performance of Queen Elizabeth I is phenomenal, and she earned two Emmy Awards back when the categories still allowed for a performer to contend in two categories for the same leading role. Jackson transforms her mannerisms and demeanor from the young Princess Elizabeth to the Virgin Queen seamlessly. A Queen should have iconic lines, and Jackson delivers them with a confident, royal flair, reflecting Queen Elizabeth I's power for language.

WATCH ON BRITBOX

2 Anne-Marie Duff

'The Virgin Queen' (2005)

Image via BBC

The Virgin Queen is one of the best BBC shows and a more recent adaptation of Queen Elizabeth I's courtships with various love interests, including her fiery and passionate relationship with Robert Dudley. She and Robert start as childhood friends before entering a physical relationship. Throughout her reign as Queen, she continues her secret affair with Dudley. However, despite her many courtships, England remains her one true love.

There's a quietness that illuminates every little movement and line spoken by Duff, which is especially obvious in her scenes with Robert Dudley.

Annie-Marie Duff plays Queen Elizabeth I differently than other actors. The difference is subtle because Duff creates a gentle but commanding aura for the Queen. There's a quietness that illuminates every little movement and line spoken by Duff, which is especially obvious in her scenes with longtime love and "only joy," Robert Dudley (Tom Hardy). Duff delivers an introspective yet ferocious performance, balancing many sides to the Queen's persona to produce a fascinating portrayal that ranks among her best.

WATCH ON PRIME

1 Helen Mirren

'Elizabeth I' (2005 TV series)

Image via HBO

Elizabeth I stars Oscar winner Helen Mirren as Elizabeth I during her later years as Queen of England. The series also stars Jeremy Irons as the Earl of Leicester, Hugh Dancy as the Earl of Essex, and Barbara Flynn as Mary Queen of Scots. The appearance of Mary Queen of Scots has the Queen's council thinking about how they can secure an heir to succeed Queen Elizabeth I. While the future of the throne is up in the air, the Queen faces political challenges and grief.

Helen Mirren's depiction of Queen Elizabeth I is beyond brilliant and a testament to how great of an actor she is. Like many other actors who have portrayed Queen Elizabeth I, Mirren balances the Queen's vulnerability and strength without ever abandoning the commanding force that made her a titan of her time. However, Mirren takes things up a level by allowing her depiction of the Queen to breathe outside of her royal stature. Queen Elizabeth I isn't just her title; she is a human being who lives and loves deeply. Mirren's depiction is by far the most humane, playing a real person rather than an icon, resulting in a striking and deeply resonant version of history's most powerful female ruler.

Elizabeth I Release Date April 22, 2006 Cast Helen Mirren , Toby Jones , Hugh Dancy , Patrick Malahide Main Genre Biography Seasons 1

WATCH ON Max

NEXT: 27 Best Movies and TV Shows About British Royalty