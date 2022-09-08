As of tomorrow, we will wake up to a world without the Queen. After one of the world’s most famous monarchs died at 96 this afternoon, the Internet quickly reacted to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy. While most reactions came expectedly from politicians and diplomats, celebrities from cinema and television also had something to say, since the woman has been the subject of many movies and series. One of those people was Dame Helen Mirren, who took to Instagram to join the masses of mourning people.

In a short post, Mirren called herself “proud to be an Elizabethan”, and stated an opinion that many people share: That with or without the crown that set her apart from the rest of the world, Queen Elizabeth II “was the epitome of nobility”. Mirren also shared a profile black and white picture of Elizabeth in her younger years, which is probably from the very beginning of her reign – the monarch took the crown when she was twenty-five, in 1977.

Mirren’s public reaction was expected by movie fans, since the actor’s most famous role was none other than the Queen herself. In the 2006 Stephen Frears movie The Queen, Mirren embodied the world leader for a very specific time frame: The Royal Family’s reaction during the week after the tragic and shocking death of Princess Diana of Wales. The episode is famous in modern history, since it represents a misstep in an otherwise spotless legacy. At first, Queen Elizabeth II didn’t want to show any public sympathy to Diana due to their troubled relationship within the United Kingdom monarchy. However, the popularity of Diana led to a massive public pressure that eventually prompted Elizabeth to change her behavior and share condolences in a legendary television address that was reproduced verbatim in the film.

After winning an Academy Award for her performance in The Queen, Dame Helen Mirren reprised the role in a Broadway play called The Audience, which centered around a series of meetings that Elizabeth II had with her prime ministers. In 2015, Mirren won the Tony Award for her performance as Elizabeth, which makes her one of the few actresses alive to have won the highest awards for playing the same (real) character in different productions.

The Queen also featured James Cromwell (Succession) as Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband that died last year at 99 years old. Prince Charles, who is the next in line to take over the crown, was played by Alex Jennings (A Very English Scandal). Other notable characters in the story include Sylvia Syms (EastEnders) as Elizabeth’s mother and Duchess of York, Queen Elizabeth I, and Michael Sheen (Good Omens) as former prime minister Tony Blair.

