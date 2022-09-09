The world mourns as people come to grips with the death of the stalwart Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. She seemingly would live forever, and was the reigning monarch throughout hundreds of historically significant events. The Queen held herself to a higher standard, exemplifying grace and class, even when those in her own family could not. It isn’t surprising, then, that the Queen has been portrayed on film and television many times, even appearing as herself on occasion.

Freya Wilson in The King’s Speech (2010)

Princess Elizabeth (Freya Wilson) has little more than a cameo in The King's Speech, the film that follows her father Prince Albert (Colin Firth) as he is crowned King George VI up to his stirring public speech as the U.K. declares war on Nazi Germany. It's a sweet one, though, and a stirring reminder that the long-reigning queen was once a playful child, beloved by her father. It's reported that the Queen, upon seeing the film, gave it her blessing, quite moved by its depiction of the King.

Claire Foy in The Crown (Seasons 1 and 2)

Netflix powerhouse series The Crown brings to screen the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal House of Windsor. Claire Foy would play the monarch in the first two seasons of the series, from the ages of 21 to 38 (1947-1964). The series begins as Princess Elizabeth marries Philip Mountbatten (Matt Smith), with Foy's reign coming to an end after the assassination of John F. Kennedy (Michael C. Hall). Foy flawlessly embraces the role, capturing the Queen as she navigates the early days of her monarchy and the emotions and events that occurred behind the public's eye, and would be awarded with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Season 2.

Verity Russell in The Crown (Seasons 1 and 3)

Appearing in flashbacks as Princess Elizabeth as a 12-year-old in Season 1, and as a 17-year-old in Season 3, young Verity Russell is given the unenviable task of not only capturing the princess in her childhood, but playing her in such a way that it connects to the portrayals of the Queen by Foy and Olivia Colman. And she nails it, delivering a performance where viewers are able to make that immediate connection between her and the storied actresses playing the Queen.

Olivia Colman in The Crown (Seasons 3 and 4)

Colman herself was given an unenviable task as well, picking up the role after the high standard set by Foy in the first two seasons. She, too, was up for the challenge. Playing the middle-aged Queen from age 38 in 1964 to the age of 64 in 1990, Colman expertly delivers the more distant public persona of the Queen during that time while steering through some of the most challenging personal moments of her reign, not the least of which was Prince Charles' (Josh O'Connor) marriage to Diana (Emma Corrin). Colman's tenure would also include scenes with Gillian Anderson's Margaret Thatcher, two powerhouse actresses at the top of their game. Sadly, Colman would only land Emmy nominations for Lead Actress, but she would win an Academy Award for playing a frail, hot-headed Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Imelda Staunton in The Crown (Seasons 5 and 6)

It's a performance that can't even be gauged as yet, with Seasons 5 and 6 still to be released, but with Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton taking over the role from age 64 and on, The Crown can rest assured that their casting for the beloved monarch will go 4-4. Staunton will have much to work with: the annus horribilis of 1992, Prince Charles' scandal-ridden divorce from Diana, and the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Dame Helen Mirren in The Queen (2006)

The Queen captures a touchstone moment for Queen Elizabeth II, and for the monarchy as a whole, with Helen Mirren at her best as the Queen. It chronicles the days that followed the death of Diana, with Mirren deftly depicting the Queen at a crossroads, torn between a protocol that dictates the Royal Family stand back as the world mourns Diana's loss, and a public that can not understand why she isn't addressing their collective grief. Mirren vividly brings to life the emotions the Queen must have felt at that time, the moments she stood firm, the moments she fell apart.

Penelope Wilton in The BFG (2016)

Sophie (Ruby Barnhill), a 10-year-old orphan girl meets a gentle giant, giving him the moniker "BFG" (Big Friendly Giant, played by Mark Rylance), and they develop a friendship. Unfortunately, this gets the attention of other not so nice giants, and they are on their way to London for more children to snack on. So what's an orphan and a giant to do? Head straight to Queen Elizabeth II and petition her for help to stop them. Penelope Wilton brings a matronly, kind and playful element to her portrayal of the Queen, a welcome addition to the other attributes so eloquently captured by others on this list.

Sarah Gadon in A Royal Night Out (2015)

A fictional piece on what happened between the time Princesses Elizabeth (Sarah Gadon), 19, and Margaret (Bel Powley), 14, left Buckingham Palace to take in V-E celebrations to when they came back shortly after midnight. Gadon shines in the opportunity to showcase the young princess at a time she didn't have the weight of the world upon her, where she spent a few glorious hours celebrating and dancing with her people on the sly. Like Freya Wilson in The King's Speech, Gadon reminds us how Elizabeth, behind the pomp and circumstance, was a real, flesh and blood person, just like us.

Jeannette Charles in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Jeannette Charles' uncanny resemblance to the Queen created a career for the actress, making appearances as Her Royal Highness in trade shows, corporate events, and in films like All You Need is Cash and Austin Powers in Goldmember. Arguably, her most prominent performance as Queen Elizabeth II came in The Naked Gun, the film borne from the creators of Airplane! and the Police Squad series. Charles is perfect, imbuing her performance with the shock, distaste and revulsion the Queen would likely react with in the slapstick events that befall her in the film. To Charles' credit, she was adamant to never portray the Queen inappropriately, only in gentle fun, and only if it was clear she was an impersonator, a testament to the respect given the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II in the 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

The world got to see just how good-natured and fun-loving the Queen could be when she participated, unbeknownst to her family, in a production that preceded her arrival at the 2012 London Olympics Opening Ceremony. It's a brilliant piece that features Daniel Craig's James Bond coming to the palace to escort Her Highness to the ceremony, the "Queen" parachuting into the stadium, and ends with the Queen walking into the ceremony with Prince Phillip. It was surprising, it was delightful, and it was met with roaring applause. To hear "Good evening, Mr. Bond" from Queen Elizabeth II, British icon to British icon, was simply priceless.

Queen Elizabeth II in Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen (2022)

Perhaps the best person to tell the story of Queen Elizabeth II is the Queen herself, as she does in the BBC documentary Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen. It's a personal, intimate invitation into her world, a compilation of scenes from home movies shot by the Royal Family, unseen treasures that share the Queen's early years, before her life would change forever at her coronation. As we reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, the opportunity to be drawn into her past, where she started, is one that should not be missed.