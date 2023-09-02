Renowned for her talents in both acting, music, and talk show hosting, Queen Latifah is a true multi-talented star. Her musical journey began in 1988 with the release of her debut hip-hop/rap single, "Wrath of My Madness." In 1989, she made waves with her album "All Hail the Queen," paving the way for other female rappers. Furthermore, Latifah's acting career took off in 1991 with her big-screen debut in the film Jungle Fever.

Throughout the years, Latifah proved herself to be a versatile and accomplished star, even earning an Outstanding Lead Actress Golden Globe nomination for her efforts in 2007's Life Support and later for her role in the TV movie Bessie. Nevertheless, the actress' astounding performance in the musical 2002's Chicago remains one of her most notable achievements, as it marked her first Academy Award nod. From Just Wright to Set it Off, we look back at some of Latifah's most unforgettable films to date.

10 'Just Wright' (2010)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Starring rapper and actor Common alongside Queen Latifah, Just Wright is an entertaining Black-led romantic comedy by Sanaa Hamri that centers on the intriguing relationship between a physical therapist and the basketball player she is helping recover from a serious injury that put his career at risk.

RELATED: The Most Rewatchable Modern Rom-Coms, Ranked

Even if slightly cliché and predictable, Just Wright is nonetheless an engaging, light-hearted feature that keeps boredom at bay, and is possibly the perfect pick for fans of the genre. The electrifying chemistry between the two leads is arguably the strongest aspect of the movie, as well as the endearing performances by both singers/actors which certainly elevate Hamri's work.

9 'Beauty Shop' (2005)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Directed by Billie Woodruff, Beauty Shop finds Latifah as a determined hairstylist who has relocated to Atlanta and rapidly proven herself to be a master in her field. After setting out to create her own salon, the talented hairdresser later finds herself competing with her former boss, Jorge (Kevin Bacon).

Featuring a somewhat flawed script, Beauty Shop is hardly a masterpiece. Still, it makes for a great way to spend the time, and will certainly steal a few chuckles out of viewers. Latifah's performance in the movie — as well as the ensemble cast it features — is part of what makes it so enjoyable.

8 'The Secret Life of Bees' (2008)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The Secret Life of Bees narrates the tale of a teenage girl (Dakota Fanning) who is haunted by the remembrance of her deceased mother and is searching for the truth about her. She runs away to a small town to get away from her solitary life and her turbulent relationship with her abusive father, T-Ray (Paul Bettany). There, she discovers a group of self-reliant women who can help her uncover her past.

Latifah plays August Boatwright, an accepting and kind-hearted soul, in the Gina Prince-Bythewood movie. Her performance is equal times touching and thought-provoking, as August, who ends up being Lily's surrogate mother, is one of the wisest characters in the film. The story is adapted from Sue Monk Kidd's worthwhile 2001 novel of the same name about an interracial friendship amid the civil rights era.

7 'Bessie' (2015)

Image via Max

Latifah shines bright in the HBO TV film Bessie, which features one of her most acclaimed performances. This biographical drama about the American blues singer Bessie Smith, directed by talented filmmaker Dee Rees, illustrates the artist's story as she rose to fame during the 1920s and 1930s and became a musical legend.

With a high score on Rotten Tomatoes, this intriguing and well-made biography provides audiences with compelling insight into the life of the talented icon while simultaneously featuring a showstopping, convincing performance by the skilled actress, one that some even consider to be her career-best.

6 'Hustle' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Combining the sports genre with comedy and drama, Jeremiah Zagar's movie stars Adam Sandler (in one of his best roles) as a basketball scout who discovers a street ball player (Juancho Hernangómez) while away in Spain and views his potential as his chance to return to the NBA.

RELATED: The Best Adam Sandler Movies on Netflix Right Now

Latifah shines as Sandler's wife, Teresa Sugerman, in Hustle, where the two make for a believable couple. The inspiring NBA movie is sure to attract fans of the sport as it offers a glimpse into the mind of the man behind the superstar. What's more, it highlights the significance of perseverance, ambition, hard work, and pursuing one's aspirations.

5 'Hairspray' (2007)

Image via New Line Cinema

Set in 1962, Hairspray centers on teenager Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonksy), who auditions for a spot on "The Corny Collins Show" and wins, ultimately becoming an overnight celebrity. After landing a place in the series, Tracy teaches Baltimore a thing or two about racial integration.

With plenty of famous faces in the cast, including JohnTravolta, MichellePfeiffer, and ChristopherWalken, Hairspray is a joyful and campy musical comedy that will likely have anyone in a better mood. On top of its entertaining premise, it also counts on Latifah's notable efforts as Motormouth Maybelle.

4 'Last Holiday' (2006)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Another memorable rom-com starred by the talented actress stars is Wayne Wang's Last Holiday, which centers on a saleswoman's life after the discovery of a terminal illness. In the film, viewers see Georgia Byrd reflecting on her cautious life and deciding to take a trip to Europe to live like a millionaire and properly enjoy the rest of her days.

Despite its banal concept, Last Holiday is a charming feature with a great acting performance from its charismatic lead, whose comedic timing is always on point. It's also the perfect pick to watch during Christmas or even Thanksgiving time, offering audiences a humorous and affecting narrative.

3 'Chicago' (2002)

Image via Miramax

Latifah received high praise for her iconic role as Matron "Mama" Morton in the famous musical featuring Catherine Zeta-Jones and Renée Zellweger. The musical is based on the Broadway show from 1975, and follows two death-row inmates who become rivals as they compete for attention from a corrupt lawyer and the public eye.

From its incredible choreography and astounding set design, there are few musicals as memorable and impactful as Chicago, so naturally, the film had to take a high spot on the list. While Latifah earned an Academy Award nod for her undeniable talents in the movie, she ultimately lost it to co-star Zeta-Jones. Nevertheless, the incredible achievement of having her gifts acknowledged made the star become the first woman in hip-hop to earn an Oscar nomination.

2 'Girls Trip' (2017)

Image via Universal Pictures

In the fun and cheerful road trip movie Girl's Trip, four lifelong friends (Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Latifah, and Jada Pinkett Smith) travel and reunite for an unforgettable adventure as they make their way to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, rekindling their friendships and having an incredible time together in the meantime.

RELATED: TV Shows About Female Friendships To Watch With Your Galentine

Malcolm D. Lee's R-rated comedy is a beautiful ode to sisterhood and human connection, beaming with touching and humane performances from those involved and top-notch humor to match. It's impossible to watch Girl's Trip and not demand a sequel right after.

1 'Set it Off' (1996)

Image via New Line Cinema

A gripping mystery thriller that renowned film critics loved at the time, Set it Off follows four struggling and desperate Black women (Vivica A. Fox, Kimberly Elise, Latifah and Pinkett Smith) who perform a bank robbery in Los Angeles but start growing suspicious of each other as they attract the attention of a controlling detective (John C. McGinley).

F. Gary Gray's film is an impressive achievement in cinema. What sets it apart is its ability to give a voice to minorities, including black, female, poor, and working-class individuals who face unfairness in America. All the cast members perform well, but Latifah's exceptional acting stands out as a tour de force performance.

KEEP READING: Every Daniel Day-Lewis Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best