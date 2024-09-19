A multi-hyphenate in every sense of the word, Queen Latifah has been an entertainment powerhouse for decades and counting. Now, the icon is set to detail her rise to the top with a biopic currently in development, Deadline reports. The biopic comes thanks to a collaboration between Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment, in a new project designed to tell the stories of several iconic hip-hop stars, with Queen Latifah as the first on the list. It isn't yet known if Latifah will star in the production, however, she will function behind the scenes as a producer alongside her Flavour Unit partner, Shakim Compere.

HarbourView Equity Partners will independently finance the Queen Latifah movie. In addition, the company will release access to its portfolio of over 70 music catalogs featuring multiple titles of various genres, eras, and artists for potential development. “We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall,” said the Equalizer star. “It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Movie star Will Smith is also aboard the project as a producer alongside Miguel Melendez for their Westbrook Studios. “When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special,” said Smith, “I’m thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years.” Rounding out the team of producers are Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon repping Jesse Collins Entertainment, the company behind music biopics such as The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.

How Queen Latifah Rose To Prominence

Queen Latifah began her entertainment career in 1988 with rap music. That year, she released the single "Wrath of My Madness," which quickly established her as one to watch in the hip-hop space. Her debut album "All Hail the Queen" was released the following year to much acclaim, featuring the hit single "Ladies First." Latifah's music was a breath of fresh air in the rap space as it not only entertained but was socially conscious. Her success paved the way for females in the rap space, establishing her as a true pacesetter.

By the 90s, Latifah added acting to her repertoire, making her acting debut in Spike Lee's Jungle Fever. As years passed, Latifah proved herself to be a versatile entertainer, acting, singing, and even enjoying some success with an eponymous TV daytime talk show. She's earned numerous accolades over the years, including a Grammy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and an Oscar nomination, among others. These days, she's been busy on the small screen as Robyn McCall in the CBS crime drama series, The Equalizer, a revival of the original series of the same name with Season 5 set to premiere this fall.

There's been no casting yet for the Queen Latifah biopic, but stay tuned for future updates. You can watch The Equalizer on Paramount+.

