Paramount Plus' The Equalizer breaks the lone wolf mold of the film franchise by expanding its lore and giving protagonist Robin McCall (Queen Latifah) a full-fledged spy team and a relatable backstory. The film franchise debuted in 2014, based on the 1985 series about a former special forces soldier who operates as a hero for hire. Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) operates as a lone hero, actively hiding his identity from the rest of the world and even choosing not to get involved when he should. While his strict regiment implies a military background, his true identity remains largely a mystery for most of the franchise. The Paramount+ series places Robin's well-known identity at the forefront and starts her operations as an established character, a covert ops hero. She's aided by Air Force Sniper Melody (Liza Lapira) and her hacker husband Harry (Adam Goldberg). The team dynamic humanizes Latifa's McCall and also gives it another vibe not seen in the films — it's more Mission: Impossible than John Wick. McCall fakes his death in the films, giving him the ability to hide in plain sight. He is actively hiding from the world. Washington's McCall is largely a reactionary vigilante, often only taking action when pushed to do so. Each incarnation of The Equalizer has a different angle — one beyond an R-rated film franchise, and the other is a streaming series — the latter does a better job presenting McCall as an empathetic legend than an avenger only interested in violent retribution. The vibe of the Equalizer in its TV form is drastically different because Robin is part of a team.

Robin's Crusade Places a Strain on Her Family

Robin McCall isn't hiding from anyone. She not only wants to make her presence known, she wants those in need to find her easily. Her pursuit of justice is intentional, possibly even obsessive. A stark contrast to the films, Robin has a family. She is making a life for herself and her sister Viola (Lorraine Toussaint) and her rebellious teenage daughter Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), who is blissfully unaware of her new career choice. While her activities are jokingly acknowledged by her former CIA Handler Bishop (Chris Noth), her hands-on approach also places a great strain on her home life. Aunt "Viv" tries to reassure Delilah that her mother won't be as absent as she was during her CIA days. Thanks to the support of her team, she balances her dual life more often than not. However, unlike her feature film counterpart, she has a family that can be used against her. The vulnerability of the risk is counter balanced by the support she gets from the team.

The Team Vibe Adds a Spy Element Missing From the Films

A key member of the team is Adam Goldberg's Harry, who sometimes adds comic relief flair. His cyber skills add an element of tech and espionage, and give the team a more layered dynamic that is more interesting than if she was acting alone. Harry's spy tricks include wire taps, hidden surveillance, and secretly accessing military drones and networks. Just like any vigilante justice story, The Equalizer plays fast and loose with the laws as lines of morality push towards the center for the greater good. McCall faces mounting pressure from Bishop for her to rejoin the CIA. As Robin builds up her growing team of allies, The Equalizer adds a new layer of storytelling to its lore, incorporating more spy and law enforcement elements not seen in the Denzel Washington films. While she sometimes recruits temporary allies, such as master thief Jessi Cook (Jada Pinkett Smith), her core team remains like family. Being part of a team gives Robin an emotional center and gives her something to fight for, not only in her own family, but the found bond with her team.

Robin's Empathy Keeps 'The Equalizer' From Going Too Dark

The film version of The Equalizer is more comfortable with brutal and sometimes lethal results. Detective Marcus' comfort level with Latifah's McCall varies — but his guiding star is that Robin finds a way to get proof so he can figure out a way to put some bad guys behind bars. While the films are a more action-heavy affair, Robin seems to be invested in fixing the broken system of the law that she is often forced to work around. The human element of her family often sees her empathizing much more with the victims she comes across. While Robert McCall is often seen as an unknown avenging angel, Robin is more akin to an urban legend. A whisper that is heard on the streets, one that is just as concerned with what happens after the crime stops and the dust settles. Robin is more focused on putting criminals in cuffs than on the ground — which is only possible because of her team.

