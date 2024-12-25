The best adaptations are often praised for being faithful to their source material, but this horror remake completely flips the script of its original while still packing the same punch. The Queen of Black Magic was originally released in 1981 and followed the titular character as she began her journey of vengeance. The 2019 adaptation still has the Queen, but we don't see her until the latter half of the film, and instead it is set years later from a different point of view, focusing on her revenge rather than her path. At the crux of both Indonesian films is feminine rage, and though the premise is completely reversed, the 2019 remake still carries the same weight and even takes it one step further with more nuanced commentary while playing with the idea of who the real victim is.

'The Queen of Black Magic' Remake Flips the Original

In the original The Queen of Black Magic, an accused witch is thrown off a cliff where she is found and nursed back to health by an old, mysterious stranger. Under his tutelage, she slowly masters black magic and, after many years, returns to the perpetrators that ostracized and tried to execute her to wreak her revenge. In comparison, the 2019 version never veers into this aspect of her story, and instead opens up with a family that is visiting the father's, Hanif's (Ario Bayu), orphanage home because his previous headmaster is ill. There, they meet two other men that Hanif grew up with, Anton (Tanta Ginting) and Jefri (Miller Khan), and their respective wives. Though the women are simply archetypes who become fodder for the future grisly, ironic deaths, the estranged men have intriguing dynamics as they return to the site of their past lives and secrets.

As the film progresses, and we are adequately introduced to each character, including the elusive and resigned orphanage caretakers, Maman (Ade Firman Hakim) and his wife Siti (Sheila Dara Aisha), who married each other because no one else would, the film uses a "haunted house" approach to set up the strange occurrences. From covering up the hit-and-run of a little girl, to discovering a bus full of dead orphans, The Queen of Black Magic is unapologetic in its imminent and graphic violence, eventually ratcheting up to higher stakes as the stories of Murni's (Putri Ayudya) and Ms. Mirah's (Ruth Marini) disappearance is uncovered.

'The Queen of Black Magic' Offers an Interesting Haunted House

By using the haunted house approach, director Kimo Stamboel quickly crafts an enigmatic and heavy atmosphere, especially with the creepy setting. The vast expanse of the orphanage grounds, made murky by the dark clouds, contrasts with the more claustrophobic halls inside the building that twist and wind. Dim lighting pervades the entire area, creating the usual sense of foreboding that naturally goes hand in hand with darkness, but also hints at the secrets lurking in the shadows. Between the bare walls and antique furniture, it's almost as if the building itself is trapped in its traumatic history, as we feel echoes of the queen of black magic's vengeance in the heaviness.

When the first family's inquisitive son Haqi (Muzakki Ramdhan) finds a locked door and learns of the legend of Murni and Ms. Mirah, where the latter is painted as a villain, the feeling of unease is deepened. Stomboel builds upon the house and the legend with a series of visually jarring and grotesque deaths, some with an ungodly number of bugs. With tension and fear skyrocketing, the film becomes the perfect, grisly stage for the titular character to finally make her grand entrance. As such, the 2019 adaptation may forego the witch's transformation, but it replaces it with a bold introduction that then feeds into the thematic concerns of the narrative.

Feminine Rage Drives 'The Queen of Black Magic'

Feminine rage is at the heart of the 1981 The Queen of Black Magic, and considering the adaptation follows three men instead, it is initially difficult to see how they were able to replicate this concept with the same depth. As the story unfolds and the visitors of the orphanage descend into terror while each member is picked off in an increasingly gruesome way, Bayu, Ginting and Khan's confused, guilty and petrified performances remain at the forefront. However, as the historical secrets are gradually uncovered, the victims' pain is translated into a narrative of feminine rage and its horrific consequences.

This slow reveal is reminiscent of women's voices being censored from history -- in this case, she is labeled as a witch and is cast away, and we never get the opportunity to hear her side until the end. It takes patience and digging to fully unearth the truth, or at least the woman's voice, cementing the gratifying yet bittersweet display of feminine rage at the remake's ending that underlies the original. As such, The Queen of Black Magic somehow completely reverses an adaptation yet skillfully retains the same underpinning themes, while creating its own tonal shifts.

