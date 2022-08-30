Critics Choice Award winner and SAG Award Jacob Tremblay, Emmy and BAFTA Award winner Martin Freeman, Julia Butters, and Taylor Schilling are set to lead the upcoming folk horror film Queen of Bones which recently entered production in Canada. Deadline reports that Queen of Bones tells the story of two siblings named Lily and Sam, played by Butters and Tremblay, respectively.

Set in 1931 Oregon, the pair live with their widowed father, Malcolm (Freeman), on a remote homestead. While going through the homestead's cellar, the two siblings come across an Icelandic spell book that they begin to suspect is connected to not just the dark and mysterious forces in the woods, but also the death of their mother. The duo team up to try and drag the truth out of their father and his friend Ida May (Schilling).

Robert Budreau will serve as the director of the film, adapting a script penned by the screenwriter of 2010's The Darkest Corner of Paradise, Michael Burgner. Budreau will be once again teaming up with the production company Productivity Media, with the company and director having previously worked together on Delia’s Gone, Stockholm and Born to Be Blue. Joining Productivity in the production of Queen of Bones will be Appian Way and Budreau's Lumanity Productions. Producers on the upcoming project include Appian Way’s Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton; Budreau via Lumanity Productions; and Productivity Media’s William G. Santor, Doug Murray, and Ryan Reaney. “I am thrilled to be working with such a stellar cast to bring this amazing Depression-era folk horror script to life,” said Budreau. “And I’m equally excited to be collaborating with Appian Way and my past partners at Productivity Media.” In addition to Budreau's statement, Santor also provided a quote on the new casting, saying:

We are so happy to be back in business with Robert as director on another film for Productivity Media. He has a great creative voice, and we are thrilled to be on this journey with him and our award-winning and collaborative partners at Appian Way.

Tremblay is best known for his work on the Lenny Abrahamson-directed drama Room, with more recent roles including providing the voice for the titular lead in Pixar's Luca as well as Doctor Sleep, The Predator, and others. Upcoming projects include Netflix’s animated film My Father’s Dragon and Disney’s new, animated The Little Mermaid film. Freeman is known for his portrayal of Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit films, with other film credits that include Black Panther, Cargo, and Captain America: Civil War, among many others. He currently stars in the FX series Breeders, with other TV credits that include Sherlock, Fargo, and BBC’s The Office. He is currently set to reprise his role as Everett K. Ross in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Disney+ Marvel series, Secret Invasion.

Queen of Bones is currently in production.