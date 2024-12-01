Shove over Donna Noble, BBC One's Queen of Oz is officially Catherine Tate's cheekiest role. Known for her razor-sharp wit in series like Doctor Who and The Catherine Tate Show, Tate continues her streak of comedy gold as Princess Georgiana, a scandal-prone and disastrous royal spare who finds herself Queen of Australia after her mother unexpectedly abdicates the throne. Also starring frequent The Catherine Tate Show collaborator Nicky Wardly and William McKenna (of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child fame), Queen of Oz combines relentless royal satire with a charming fish-out-of-water story that takes aim at everything from colonial legacies to celebrity culture to media sensationalism.

'Queen of Oz' is an Underrated Royal Gem

Close

Princess Georgiana (or Georgie, as she prefers) enjoys the luxurious and carefree life of a royal spare, content with the occasional official royal engagement breaking up her days of partying and providing tabloid fodder. A member of the (fictional) British royal family, Georgie's mother rules as Queen and her older brother Prince Frederick (Daniel Lapaine) is set to inherit the throne. But, after a long series of public gaffes, the Queen abruptly abdicates her Australian throne and exiles Georgie Down Under to rule as their new Queen, both in an attempt to keep Australia in the Commonwealth and in hopes that a dose of responsibility will straighten out the royal nightmare.

Insert a quote about the futility of hope here because Georgie's reign over Australia proves to be even more controversial than her time as a freewheeling party girl. Georgie's motley crew of staff is made up of her dizzy lady-in-waiting Anabel (Niky Wardley), highly strung personal assistant Matthew (William McKenna), director of communications Zoe (Jenna Owen), equally sardonic private secretary Bernard (Robert Coleby) and Master of the Household Weiwei (Anthony Brandon Wong), and head of security Marc (Rob Collins), and the full force of them combined isn't enough to keep Georgie's foot out of her mouth. Georgie constantly lands herself and her beleaguered team in hot water, bumbling her way through improper speeches and outrageous public appearances, proving to be her own worst enemy as her staff scrambles to pick up the pieces.

Catherine Tate Reigns Over 'Queen of Oz'

Catherine Tate is the beating heart of Queen of Oz, as producer, co-writer, and star. Each scandal Georgie becomes embroiled in results in blanket media coverage that out-does her previous scandal, and Tate navigates the growing ridiculousness of each episode expertly. From Georgie's sex scandal to her drunken bar fight to a catastrophic royal wedding, Queen of Oz lampoons the absurdity of modern-day royalty and its obsession with its own image and press coverage. When Georgie's fiancé, Teddy, suffers an allergic reaction on their wedding day, his subsequent death is a result of Georgie using up his epinephrine to "self-medicate". The royal and her team are initially horrified at the media implications of Teddy's death and Georgie's role in it, but are later thrilled with the Australian public's show of support and good PR that comes along with it, and the group drink champagne to celebrate.

Georgie is loud, brash, rude, undeserving of her position and more than willing to abuse her staff verbally, but layered between the outrageous comedy is the sad reality of Georgie's situation. As a royal (an unpopular one at that), Georgie is trapped in a gilded cage and when Marc tells Georgie that she deserves to be happy, she replies that "being royal requires many things. Unfortunately, being happy is not one of them." In addition to punching up and mocking the British royal family, Queen of Oz seems to sympathize with the unrelatable position of the royals, and there are moments when we're not sure if we should laugh at or feel for Tate's Georgie, however unpleasant she may be. With solid writing and well-cast performances, Queen of Oz highlights Tate’s signature comedic style and ability to bring depth to even the most absurd characters.

Queen of Oz is currently only available to stream on Prime Video in the U.K.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO