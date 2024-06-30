The Big Picture Queen of the Damned, a 2002 vampire film, gained notoriety after a man murdered his friend, believing he would become a vampire like the movie's character Akasha.

Allan Menzies, who watched the film over 100 times, killed his friend Thomas McKendrick and claimed Akasha told him to do it.

Menzies was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, highlighting the tragic real-life impact of the film's fictional story.

Michael Rymer's Queen of the Damned is all about finding a second life — as a vampire, that is. At first, audiences and critics alike were uninterested in the 2002 follow-up to Interview with the Vampire. But the movie itself found its own second life due to a shocking real-life event that occurred after its release. The movie, based on Anne Rice's book, follows the vampire Lestat (Stuart Townsend) in modern times after the events of Interview with the Vampire. He awakens and becomes entangled with the titular vampire queen, Akasha, played by the late R&B singer Aaliyah. The character Akasha was already a huge talking point in the movie, as it was Aaliyah's last performance before her untimely death. But less than a year after the movie's release, Queen of the Damned gained even more infamy when it became the center of a gruesome murder.

Queen of the Damned Release Date February 22, 2002 Director Michael Rymer Cast Stuart Townsend , Marguerite Moreau , Aaliyah , Vincent Perez , Paul McGann , Lena Olin , Christian Manon , Claudia Black Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Anne Rice , Scott Abbott , Michael Petroni Expand

Allan Menzies Killed His Friend After Watching 'Queen of the Damned' Over 100 Times

Queen of the Damned was released in February 2002, six months after Aaliyah died in a plane crash. Music fans everywhere mourned the loss of the talented singer. It was tragic enough that she passed at only 22 years old, but to many fans, Aaliyah's final project just added insult to injury. Her performance was one of the highlights of Queen of the Damned, to be sure, but the movie as a whole was a flop — it currently stands at just 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, that didn't stop the movie from having an effect on one audience member in particular: a young Scottish man named Allan Menzies.

According to the Guardian, Menzies had watched Queen of the Damned over 100 times by December 2002. He was obsessed with the vampire Akasha specifically. This obsession led him to brutally murder his best friend, Thomas McKendrick, who he had known since they were four years old. McKendrick paid his friend a visit on December 11, 2002. Menzies was already suffering from delusions about becoming a vampire like Akasha when McKendrick visited that day. Menzies claimed that McKendrick insulted the character, which triggered Menzies into killing his friend. During his trial, Menzies said he believed that, by killing McKendrick, he would become a vampire like the ones in Queen of the Damned. Menzies reportedly said, "At the end of the day, I knew I would have to murder somebody [to become a vampire] anyway." The alleged insult became an opening for Menzies' imagined transformation. He attacked his friend, hitting him over the head with a hammer at least 10 times. He then proceeded to stab McKendrick 42 times with a Bowie knife.

The upsetting nature of this incident doesn't end with the murder though. Menzies went even deeper into his vampire delusion after McKendrick was dead. In addition to the murder, Menzies claimed to have both drunk McKendrick's blood and eaten part of his head. After the murder, he took McKendrick's body to the woods nearby and buried him in a shallow grave. It took nearly six weeks for local police to find the body; when they visited Menzies' home, they apparently found several pieces of vampire literature. Police arrested Menzies for McKendrick's murder in 2003, and Queen of the Damned's connection to the murder was solidified.

Menzies Believed Aaliyah's Character from 'Queen of the Damned' Told Him to Murder

Image via Warner Bros.

After his arrest for the murder of Thomas McKendrick, Allan Menzies claimed that Akasha, Aaliyah's character from Queen of the Damned, told him to do it. It's important to note that three different psychologists diagnosed Menzies with psychopathy, or a severe personality disorder, during his trial. This disorder apparently manifested itself in his obsession with the vampire movie and delusions involving Akasha. Menzies claimed that the fictional character often visited him in his bedroom. He believed that Akasha told him he would become an immortal vampire in the next life if he committed murder. Even after McKendrick's murder, Menzies believed the vampire queen continued to visit him, including when he was a patient at the Carstairs State Hospital during the trial. Menzies also stated that he was "disappointed" that there were no other "vampires" in the hospital with him. The murder of Thomas McKendrick was not the first instance of violence by Allan Menzies. He had allegedly threatened a family member with a knife in the past and stabbed a fellow student at 14 years old. He also received a sentence of three years for assaulting another student in 1996.

Blaming 'Queen of the Damned' Didn’t Keep Menzies From Prison

Close

Due to his alleged delusions, Menzies' lawyer tried to establish "diminished responsibility" for Menzies' actions, but the plea was denied. Although they diagnosed him with a personality disorder, at least two of the doctors involved in the case declared that Menzies was aware of what he was doing at the time of the attack. The jury unanimously found Menzies guilty of murder, and during sentencing, the judge said Menzies "totally lack[ed] remorse." He sentenced Allan Menzies to lifetime imprisonment and at least 18 years in prison before the possibility of parole. BBC News reported that Allan Menzies was found dead in his cell only a year after his sentencing, apparently having taken his own life.

Despite its poor performance at the box office and with critics, Queen of the Damned should be remembered for showcasing the incomparable talent of its late star. While the movie and character may have inspired a truly heinous murder, its connection to real-life crime should not taint the prowess of Aaliyah in the lead role of Akasha.

Queen of the Damned is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon