AMC's Interview With the Vampire has been renewed for a third season, but if you can't wait to see what the future holds for the vampire Lestat, Peacock has you covered. The 2002 film adaptation of Queen of the Damned is coming to the streaming service next month. The second big-screen adaptation of Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles series will be available to stream starting on October 1.

After the success of 1994's movie adaptation of Interview With the Vampire, a sequel went into pre-production, although it soon fell into development hell. As the rights were soon on the verge of reverting to Rice, a sequel without director Neil Jordan or star Tom Cruise was rushed into production. The resulting film was directed by Michael Rymer, who is better known for his work on TV, including Battlestar Galactica, Hannibal, and Picnic at Hanging Rock. With Cruise not returning, the producers instead turned to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen's Stuart Townsend to play the charismatic vampire Lestat. Although it primarily adapts 1988's The Queen of the Damned, the third book in Rice's Vampire Chronicles, it also incorporates elements from the previous book in the series, 1985's The Vampire Lestat.

What Is 'Queen of the Damned' About?

Close

Awakened by rock music, Lestat takes over the band that inadvertently summoned him and becomes an internationally famous rock star. He takes on the public persona of a vampire, but few believe that he truly is one - save for researcher Jesse Reeves (Marguerite Moreau, The Mighty Ducks), a member of the supernatural-monitoring secret society the Order of the Talamasca. She and her mentor David Talbot (onetime Doctor Who Paul McGann) spring into action, but they're too late, as Lestat's music has awakened the titular queen of the damned - the ancient Egyptian queen Akasha (R&B star Aaliyah, who tragically perished in a plane crash before the film's release), the progenitor of all vampires. Soon Akasha and Lestat have formed an unholy alliance, while Jesse's family legacy comes back to haunt her in the form of her vampiric aunt Mahret (Lena Olin, Alias). As the film was made in the early aughts, the music has a distinct nu-metal tinge to it: Lestat's singing voice is even provided by Korn's Jonathan Davis.

The film was savaged by critics (it currently holds a 17% Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes), largely rejected by audiences, and disowned by Rice herself. It put an end to any other adaptations of Rice's Vampire Chronicles before the AMC series premiered in 2022. The show's upcoming third season will be based on The Vampire Lestat, and will adapt some of the plot points included in the film, including Lestat's music career.

Queen of the Damned will be available to stream on Peacock starting October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.