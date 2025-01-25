Fans of Deborah Ann Woll have a lot to look forward to this March. While she’ll be back on the small screen as Karen Page in MCU’s Daredevil: Born Again along with Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Elden Henson, she’ll also be taking on the big screen in Queen of the Ring. The feature has unveiled some first-look images of Woll's character, where she’s getting down and dirty in the ring.

The new images show Woll in the ring, all aggressive and bloodied, like we haven’t seen her before. The following pictures show her character's range, as we see her facing an angry crowd, chilling in a pool, among other scenes. The caption along with the images gives a brief of her character Gladys “Kill ‘Em” Gillem. The Alabama Brawler is described as “one of the toughest women in the history of pro wrestling and could take more hard bumps in the ring like no one before her.” Further teasing her character as a “lion tamer and, [who] wrestled alligators but that’s another story.”

See the Images here

What’s ‘Queen of the Ring’ About?

The movie tells the incredible true story of Mildred Burke (Emily Bett Rickards), a single mother from a small town, who went on to become the first million dollar female athlete in history at a time when pro wrestling for women was illegal all over the United States. Written and directed by Ash Alvidsen (American Satan) adapted from Jeff Leen's non-fiction book The Queen of the Ring: Sex, Muscles, Diamonds, and the Making of an American Legend.

The movie also stars Emily Bett Rickards as the path breaking wrestler Mildred Burke, Josh Lucas as Billy Wolfe and Walton Goggins as Jack Pfefer. Also starring is Francesca Eastwood, who plays Mae Young, another early female wrestler whose career stretched well into the 21st century. It also stars Tyler Posey, Kelli Berglund, Marie Avgeropoulos, Martin Kove, and Cara Buono. The film also features a number of professional wrestlers in its cast, including Britt Baker; Trinity Fatu, alias Naomi; Toni Rossall, alias Toni Storm; and Kailey Dawn Latimer, alias Kamille.

Ash Avildsen, Aimee Schoof, Isen Robbins, and B.D. Gunnel produced the film, while Kelly Koep, Jeff Leen, Anthony Mastromauro, and noted wrestling announcer Jim Ross served as executive producers. Queen of the Ring will premiere in theaters on March 7. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.