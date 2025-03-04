I'm usually not the biggest of biopic fans. More often than not, they are formulaic and melodramatic, as we watch our hero rise to fame, only to lose it all, then get it back in the end. However, as a lifelong wrestling fan, Queen of the Ring, written and directed by Ash Avildsen, had me intrigued. Based on the book of the same title by Jeff Leen, Queen of the Ring tells the story of Mildred Burke (in a dazzling performance by Emily Bett Rickards), one of the very first professional wrestlers, who began her career in the 1930s and wrestled for twenty years. From the moment we meet her, Mildred knows exactly what she wants, and she won't let anyone, including the man (Josh Lucas) who got her started, stand in the way of a dream that might sound outlandish to many.

Wrestling biopics, while rare, are not new. Late 2023 saw the release of The Iron Claw, about the famed Von Erich family. That story is beyond tragic, but although Queen of the Ring does have some sad moments, it's also a story of unwavering passion. As the final credits roll, you're going to feel a renewed strength thanks to such a powerful icon.

What Is 'Queen of the Ring' About?