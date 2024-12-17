Now entering the arena: the first teaser for Queen of the Ring. The biopic stars Arrow's Emily Bett Rickards as pioneering women's wrestler Mildred Burke. The film will be released in theaters on March 7, 2025.

The trailer follows Burke from her roots as a dissatisfied waitress in 1935 to her quest to become one of the first women to enter the squared circle of professional wrestling. Entranced by the sport, she asks wrestling manager Billy Wolfe (Josh Lucas) to train her; a training montage follows, as Burke gets ready for the ring. Burke eventually became her trainer, manager, and husband - and then ex-husband. The sport was a long way off the slick, televised product it is now; wrestling meant county fairs, arenas that were more like barns, and grappling local yokels in the ring. But in this challenging environment, Mildred thrived, becoming one of the most renowned wrestlers of her time. However, there were barriers for the young grappler, as many at the time believed women had no place in the ring: slick promoter Jack Pfefer stepped in to help, but given that he's being played by Walton Goggins, can he be fully trusted? You'll have to find out yourself when the film hits theaters in the spring.

Who Else Stars in 'Queen of the Ring'?