Sofia Vergara continues to maintain her reign as Queen Griselda with her latest series on Netflix. Following Vergara in the shoes of real-life Columbian drug lord Griselda Blanco Restrepo, Griselda is the latest addition to Netflix’s catalog of television series, which includes Narcos and El Chapo, from the gritty world of cartels and drugs. Best known for her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern Family, Vergara leads the charge in Griselda through a story that delivers an impactful punch even when telling a familiar cautionary tale of reign and ruin driven by lust for power and ambition. With Narcos’ success already serving as a great precedence for a cartel crime drama, Griselda allows its female protagonist to flourish in its own, distinct ways. If you like Griselda for all it brings to the table, Netflix’s Queen of the South can offer all of it and a bit more through its five seasons of gripping storytelling.

Queen of the South Teresa flees Mexico after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. Settling in Dallas she looks to become the country's reigning drug smuggler and to avenge her lover's murder. Release Date June 23, 2016 Creator M.A. Fortin, Joshua John Miller Cast Alice Braga , Hemky Madera , Peter Gadiot , Veronica Falcón Main Genre Drama Seasons 5

'Griselda' and 'Queen of the South' Are Both Inspired by True Stories

Also inspired by a true story, just like Griselda, and adapted from the telenovela La Reina del Sur (also available on Netflix), Queen of the South follows Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, who has been forced to fight a battle of survival after her boyfriend, Güero (Jon-Michael Ecker), gets caught and killed for crossing his boss, the kingpin of Sinaloa, Mexico, Don Epifanio Vargas (Joaquim de Almeida). Crossing the border to the United States due to compulsions forced upon her as a result of her connections to the world of crime and drugs through her boyfriend, Teresa is pushed against her back repeatedly as she keeps tackling grave dangers, riding on her instinct, in a bid to merely survive. Just like Griselda, Queen of the South tells a powerful tale of a woman’s battle against a system built to punish with great severity for every mistake committed. Through five compelling seasons, Queen of the South follows Braga on her journey to become the queenpin in a world and a profession dominated by men.

Griselda Blanco in the eponymous Netflix series is inspired by the Columbian drug lord of the same name, who also goes by the names the “Black Widow” and the “Godmother.” The Netflix series follows the true events from the life of Griselda Blanco, who ended up becoming one of the most powerful forces in all of Miami during the 1970s through the early 2000s. According to Vanity Fair, Queen of the South’s Teresa Mendoza may be inspired by the real-life “Queen of the South,” Marllory Chacon, who also happens to be connected with Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, aka El Chapo. Both television series narrate two rare stories inspired by real events from the lives of two women who managed to conquer the heights of the drug business running in the United States – a rare feat not replicated by many.

'Griselda' and 'Queen of the South' Add a Unique Perspective to Cartel Dramas

As opposed to the male-led counterparts in the genre, such as Narcos or El Chapo, Griselda and Queen of the South bring a fresh perspective to the life of crime and drugs encapsulated within all these shows. With the stories being female-led, both shows delve into aspects that could only be exclusively explored through such stories. In Griselda, Vergara's character is forced, by her then-husband, to sleep with his brother in order to satisfy a debt owed, which ultimately leads to her orchestrating her escape from the marriage. In Queen of the South, one of the first scenes in which Teresa appears shows her being “rescued” from the claws of an abusive boss.

The vulnerable nature of Griselda and Queen of the South’s protagonists makes the rise of these characters within the criminal world one with even higher stakes. Eventually, the emotional turbulence and identity struggle put forth by their respective journeys puts Braga’s Teresa on a similar path as Vergara's Griselda, allowing the audience to cheer their victories and mourn their losses even more passionately.

'Queen of the South' Is Different From 'Griselda' in One Major Way

While there are many similarities between the world of Griselda and Queen of the South, Alice Braga’s journey follows a much more classic route of the rags-to-riches story, bringing with it more grittiness and higher stakes. In Griselda, Vergara’s character ends up choosing a path of destruction that’s much of her own making. Quite early after setting foot in the United States, Griselda is provided an opportunity to live a life different from the one she has left behind through her friend Carmen (Vanessa Ferlito), but Griselda’s ambition, more than her circumstances, leads to her falling back on her old ways in order to build her own drug empire.

On the other hand, Queen of the South's Teresa is pulled into a war that was never her own in the first place. Initially, Teresa admits to being thrilled by the risk that comes with a life of crime, but it’s only much later in the story that she actively ends up pursuing power and ambition. Teresa’s character arc, for a good part of Season 1, focuses on her will to survive. As a result, Teresa is compelled to make choices that she may not have picked otherwise, time and again. While Griselda willfully chooses the life that eventually fails her, Teresa finds herself on the receiving end of a fate that she wishes to run away from. The contrasting approach of the characters is also reflected in the eventual fate that each of these women meet.

With limited runtime, Griselda presents a more concise view. Meanwhile, Queen of the South's story spanning five long seasons allows the show to present a much more fleshed-out retelling of real-life events. Naturally, Queen of the South is able to be even more gritty and character-driven as a result, with Teresa’s internal conflicts often clearly visible, much more than what Griselda could do at its best in its six episodes. While Griselda provides a perspective on the ill effects of uncontained ambition in a world that punishes greed with death, Queen of the South presents its protagonist being tested in a battle of wits and instincts in which a similar fate is always one mistake away.

