Drag queens have consistently proven their place in pop culture over the past decades with their undeniable talents that can extend beyond make-up skills and attention to design details. We have a few drag-related television series (and even films) to thank, but the emergence of Queen of the Universe has only served to further demonstrate that some queens—apart from lip-syncing the house down—can actually sing their way to the top. With bigger stilettos to fill, the international drag queen singing competition will be blowing wigs off once again, with ten new queens competing for the "Queen of the Universe" title. Paramount+ has announced the cast of the show's second season, including queens from different parts of the world, as well as Drag Race stars from Italy and Holland.

The Eurovision-like competition will feature contestants vying for a $250,000 cash prize, all while representing their respective countries. Hosted by Graham Norton, Queen of the Universe will follow international drag queens as they perform in front of a "Pop Diva Panel." Singer-songwriter Mel B (whom fans may recognize as Scary Spice in the English girl group Spice Girls) joins the returning judges, including RuPaul’s Drag Race host Michelle Visage, American singer/actress Vanessa Williams, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel.

Aura Eternal, the runner-up from Drag Race Italia Season 2, and Love Masisi, the queen from Drag Race Holland Season 2, are among the alumni who are competing this year. Though Aura Eternal was one step away from winning the crown in her Drag Race season, she is poised to conquer the world against other international queens in the singing competition. Love Masisi, on the other hand—despite losing over a Celine Dion song in Drag Race Holland Season 2—is ready to showcase her singing abilities this time (and will probably perform "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" to redeem herself).

Chloe V will be joining the competition with, well, bigger high heels to fill after Brazilian drag superstar Grag Queen won the title last season against Ada Vox. Known for winning various beauty competitions, Jazell Royale will also join the singing competition, along with Filipina queen Maxie, California representative Militia Scunt, and former soldier from Israel, Miss Sistrata. Rounding out the cast are Mexican queen Taiga Brava, Australian queen Trevor Ashley, and the youngest contender from the United Kingdom, Viola.

Queen of the Universe is an addition to the streaming platform's slew of unscripted shows, including RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, Big Brother, and The Real World, among others. MTV Entertainment and World of Wonder serve as the show's executive producers, along with global drag icon RuPaul. Season 2 of Queen of the Universe premieres on Paramount+ in the United States on Friday, March 31, and on April 1 in Latin America, Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. Check out the images from Season 2 below and keep scrolling to meet the queens.

Meet the Queen of the Universe Season 2 Stars

AURA ETERNAL

"Having previously appeared on the second season of “Drag Race Italia” where she made it to the top three, Aura Eternal has already demonstrated sickening skills in her homeland. But now Aura’s ready to show the rest of the world she’s got vocal chops that equal her stunning looks and is ready to become the next singing drag queen global sensation!"

CHLOE V

"Chloe V knows she’s got big stilettos to fill. But with a powerhouse voice and gag-worthy looks that could turn a drag queen green with envy, she’s confident nobody in the competition can knock her down and steal that crown!"

JAZELL ROYALE

"Jazell Royale is more than just a gorgeous face and an award-winning pageant queen, and the time is now for her star to shine. She may be known in the USA for her many titles and viral videos, but she hopes that the QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE stage will allow her to be remembered for her biggest asset – her voice!"

LOVE MASISI

"Having lived in several different countries throughout their adventurous life, Love Masisi is now proud to call the Netherlands home. After a previous appearance on “Drag Race Holland” season 2, they’re ready to showcase their passion for music and spread a message of hope and love all over the world."

MAXIE

"Maxie may already be known in the Philippines as a top-tier performer and LGBTQ advocate, but now she’s ready to be known as a universal singing sensation! Although she’s appeared on TV several times beginning when she was just a kid, she’s never left her home country. Now she’s ready to step onto the QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE stage for a shot at her dream."

MILITIA SCUNT

"Known in California for her edgy drag looks and her soulful singing voice, Militia Scunt is ready to conquer the universe and become the next singing drag queen superstar. A triple threat with singing, dancing, and style skills, she’s confident she’s got the goods to smack down the competition and bring the crown to the USA – period!"

MISS SISTRATA

"This former soldier is ready to walk onto the QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE stage like the true diva that she is. And with vocal abilities and looks that leave audiences gagged and begging for more, she’s ready to make her mark on the competition."

TAIGA BRAVA

"Taiga Brava arrives to the main stage from the sunny shores of Cancun, ready to make both her homeland and family proud of her vocal skills and jaw-dropping drag looks. With her effervescent personality and unshakeable confidence, she’s confident she’s got what it takes to bring the crown home to Mexico."

TREVOR ASHLEY

"Trevor Ashley is a seasoned theater queen who’s been part of the Australian drag community for over 20 years. Despite her many career successes (including winning the Aussie equivalent of the Tony Award) this is her first televised singing competition – and the diva from Down Under is ready to deliver!"

VIOLA

"Viola may be the youngest contender in the competition but don’t be deceived – she’s a talented musician who’s been working towards this opportunity her entire life. Having joined the drag community only a few years ago, this rising star is ready to show the universe just how bright she can shine."