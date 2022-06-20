Melanie Brown is saying she’ll be there when it comes to Paramount+’s Queen of the Universe. The multi-hyphenated entertainer has officially signed on to make her voice heard as one of the judges for the show’s upcoming second season. If you’re sitting there wondering why that name sounds so familiar; you may better recognize Brown by her stage names – Mel B or Scary Spice – from her years performing with the unforgettable, groundbreaking girl group, Spice Girls. And honestly, who better to judge a slew of new queens than a queen herself?

She’ll be joined in the decision-making room by personalities from the show’s first season including RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favorite judge Michelle Visage, Grammy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams, and Drag Race All Stars winner, podcast host, motel owner, and queen supreme, Trixie Mattel. This year, sadly, singer Leona Lewis will not be returning, but Graham Norton will reclaim his place at the front of the action as host.

Queen of the Universe won’t be Brown’s first foray into the world of pageantry and talent shows. Since her time as Scary Spice came to an end in 2000 (how was that over two decades ago?!), she’s focused on a career in all facets of the entertainment industry, including judging appearances on shows such as America’s Got Talent, The X Factor (UK), Lip Sync UK, and Dancing With the Stars (Australia). Outside of television, Brown launched her own solo music career and has starred in films including the obvious Spice World and Killing Hasselhoff. She also took her talent to the stages of Broadway starring in productions of Rent and Chicago. Most recently, audiences who tuned into Netflix’s The Circle spotted Brown and her ex-Spice Girl peer, Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, as guest contestants.

While other shows based in the Drag Race universe feature only queens living in one specific country, Queen of the Universe consists of a multitude of drag queens from all over the world. The first season, which landed on the streamer back in December 2021, saw 14 singing performers from different countries including India, France, Mexico, Denmark, and more, and followed them as they battled for the bragging rights and title of Queen of the Universe. At the end of Season 1 Brazilian queen, Grag Queen, took home the coveted title.

With the addition of Brown to the judges' panel, Season 2 of Queen of the Universe will be even more fierce. As of right now, no release date has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information as it becomes available.