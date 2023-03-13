Now that the 15th season of RuPaul's Drag Race is already down to the final six contenders, fans of all things drag indeed have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Following the cast announcement for the second season of Queen of the Universe, Paramount+ has announced the premiere date for the international drag singing competition. With 10 fierce queens competing for the coveted "Queen of the Universe" title, the hit competition series will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on June 2 in the United States and Canada and on June 3 in the United Kingdom, Latin America, Italy, France, and Germany.

Hosted by award-winning television host Graham Norton, Queen of the Universe will have 10 drag queens perform in front of a "Pop Diva Panel," with each of them poised to compete with one another with new musical performances each episode in front of a live audience until one of them gets the crown and a whopping cash prize of $250,000. RuPaul's Drag Race host Michelle Visage, Grammy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams, and Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel will return as judges, while singer-songwriter Mel B—whom everyone may recognize as Scary Spice in the iconic English girl group Spice Girls—will join the returning judges on the panel, replacing Queen of the Universe Season 1 judge Leona Lewis.

Who Are the Queens Competing in Queen of the Universe Season 2?

While most shows in the Drag Race world feature queens from one particular country, Queen of the Universe aims to have the queens represent drag from a variety of countries, and the second season is no different. Queen of the Universe Season 2 will also feature queens from all over the world including Aura Eternal from Drag Race Italia and Love Masisi from Drag Race Holland. Another Brazilian drag superstar, Chloe V, will also join the competition, carrying the weight of Grag Queen's victory last season. The rest of the competitors include Jazell Royale, a beauty queen from the United States; Maxie from the Philippines; Californian queen Militia Scunt; Israeli drag performer Miss Sistrata; Taiga Brava from Mexico; Trevor Ashley from Australia; and English competitor Viola from the United Kingdom.

RuPaul will serve as an executive producer on the competition series, alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder which also produces the award-winning reality series, RuPaul's Drag Race. Queen of the Universe is a combination of Drag Race and Eurovision, with contestants contending in a singing competition while in drag, solidifying their place in pop culture and their underlying talents that go beyond lip sync and make-up.

Witness the world's most talented drag queens compete for the most coveted title of "Queen of the Universe" when it premieres on June 2 and 3. While we wait for a Season 2 trailer you can watch Ada Vox sing Etta James' "At Last" in Season 1 down below.