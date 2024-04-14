The Big Picture Queen Rock Montreal, a legendary concert film with IMAX Enhanced sound, will be available to stream on Disney+ on May 15.

Experience Queen's 1981 performance like never before with digitally remastered visuals and DTS:X audio.

IMAX and DTS' partnership with Disney+ brings Queen's epic show to life, setting a new standard for streaming concerts.

In what can only be described as a kind of magic, Disney+ has announced the global streaming premiere of Queen Rock Montreal, scheduled for May 15. The landmark release not only captures Queen in their prime but also marks the first-ever concert film on Disney+ with IMAX Enhanced sound, powered by DTS. The digitally remastered film is poised to rock fans, offering an unprecedented auditory and visual feast that promises to bring fans closer to the legendary 1981 performance than ever before.

Queen Rock Montreal originally rocked audiences in November 1981, when Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon electrified Montreal’s Forum over two epic nights. These performances, specifically staged for filming, have been restored by Mercury Studios, with executive production credits to Geoff Kempin, Alice Webb, Jim Beach, and Matilda Beach for Queen Films. As the first concert film to feature IMAX Enhanced sound, it'll make viewers feel that they are the champions, experiencing every thrilling guitar riff and beat in Freddie's beautiful voice in stunning clarity.

Disney+'s partnership with IMAX and DTS is enhancing the experience massively, too, allowing the music of Queen to break through with the full dynamic range intended by the artists. This release follows the record-breaking success of the film as the biggest IMAX exclusive event release ever, further cementing its legacy within the pantheon of rock history. Alongside the premiere of Queen Rock Montreal, Disney+ is amping up its offerings with IMAX Enhanced sound for 18 Marvel fan favorites. From the cosmic encounters of Guardians of the Galaxy to the mystical realms of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, subscribers can anticipate an immersive experience that goes beyond the visuals, extending into a sonic enhancement that could make the ground shake under your feet.

How Can I Experience DTS:X?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Support for the enhanced concert experience will be available on select DTS:X enabled devices from leading manufacturers such as Sony, Hisense, and Sharp, among others. Additionally, those with certified DTS:X enabled AV receivers from Denon, Marantz, and JBL can also take their place in the audience of the audiovisual spectacle from the comfort of their homes. The move by Disney+ not only celebrates the historic collaboration between IMAX and Disney Entertainment, which saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe become the highest-grossing franchise in IMAX history but also proves how committed Disney is to delivering premium content experiences.

Prepare to turn the volume up and let Queen take you on a rock journey that's guaranteed to stir your soul and perhaps, just maybe, find somebody to love in the high-definition age of streaming. Queen Rock Montreal debuts on May 15.