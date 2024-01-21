The Big Picture Queen Rock Montreal is the biggest IMAX concert film opening ever, surpassing other famous concert films like Stop Making Sense and Beatles Get Back.

The concert film remasters a historic 1981 Queen concert to fit the "IMAX experience" and allows fans to see Freddie Mercury and the band in all their glory.

The film features an iconic setlist of Queen classics, making it a must-watch for fans of the band. Don't miss your chance to see it before it leaves theaters on January 21st.

The film Queen Rock Montreal is staking its claim in the concert movie scene. With an estimated box office total of $4.1 million at global IMAX, it puts Queen and Freddie Mercury ahead of some legends of both music and the IMAX event scene. The estimated total makes this the biggest IMAX exclusive Event opening ever, surpassing similar films like Stop Making Sense, the concert film for The Talking Heads from director Jonathan Demme, as well as the iconic Beatles Get Back: The Rooftop Concert.

Queen Rock Montreal is playing in IMAX and is in partnership with Pathe Live. The new release isn't only a film about Mercury and the band, but also a concert experience. The domestic box office of the IMAX release is approximately $2 million while the international box office brought in $2.1m. What makes this concert so special is that it remasters the historic concert from the band back in 1981 to fit the "IMAX experience." Fans will also get to see Mercury in all his glory along with Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon. Concert releases like these are great for fans because they present a new way to experience bands we love that are either no longer together or who may have lost an important member. Plus, who doesn't want to see Mercury in all his glory?

“Experiencing ‘Queen Rock Montreal’ in IMAX is like stepping into a time machine — it’s an opportunity to see the band perform their most iconic hits in a visceral, immediate way I thought was no longer possible,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, of Queen Rock Montreal. “The way this film was shot and now restored and presented in IMAX is truly awe-inspiring, and second only to being there in the house back in ’81.”

An Iconic Setlist For Your Viewing Pleasure

Image via Queen Productions

Often, you go into a concert not knowing what to expect but the joy of this concert is that it has been nearly 43 years since it happened, so you know exactly what songs you're getting. The concert delivered an amazing collection of Queen classics to enjoy. If you've ever wanted to watch Mercury sing "Fat Bottom Girls" and then head straight into "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and then "Bohemian Rhapsody," (not the movie, the actual song) this is the concert film for you! The concert is, unfortunately, only in theaters for one weekend and is closing on January 21st.

Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.