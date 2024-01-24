The Big Picture Queen Rock Montreal has extended its run in IMAX due to its record-breaking $4.1 million haul last week, making it the biggest IMAX-exclusive event opening ever.

Founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor watch the film in IMAX in a new video, reminiscing on their time filming the special and reflecting on their performances as a four-piece band.

Queen Rock Montreal is the only Queen film recorded in high enough quality to be screened in IMAX, and it has been remastered in twelve-channel surround sound.

If you missed your chance to see Queen on the big screen, great news: Queen Rock Montreal, which was originally set to run in theaters for one weekend only, has extended its run in IMAX thanks to the record-breaking $4.1 million haul it received last week, making it the biggest IMAX-exclusive event opening ever — yet another record for a band who’s already part of rock and roll history in many ways. And Collider is excited to premiere an exclusive new look at the film, featuring guitarist Brian May and Roger Taylor’s commentary on the project.

The featurette sees both founding members as they watch the film in IMAX at London’s BFI theater, experiencing their own performances, as well as those of Freddie Mercury and John Deacon, with an audience. Both musicians reminisce on their time filming the special — which was orchestrated specially after a run of South American tour dates — and what it was like to perform in those days, as a four-piece band with nothing but their own talent to support them. “And the great surprise for me,” Taylor says of the performance, “was how f**king good we were!”

Both Taylor and May also previously recorded a full commentary for the concert film, where they broke down their performance at the Forum and gave audiences insight into what it’s like performing with the greatest band in rock and roll history. The two are the only remaining members of Queen, after Mercury’s passing in 1991 and Deacon’s choice to step away from the band, but that doesn’t mean they’re slowing down anytime soon — both musicians continue to tour worldwide with Queen, now fronted by musician Adam Lambert.

Queen’s Legacy on the Big Screen

Queen Rock Montreal was filmed in November 1981 at the Montreal Forum, during the band’s The Game Tour, to promote the album of the same name. The film was originally shot on 35mm film and released in 1981, though the version that comes to IMAX has been specially remastered and contains some of the band's most iconic tracks in stunning detail and sound, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Under Pressure,” as well as deeper cuts like “Sheer Heart Attack” and “Keep Yourself Alive,” and a cover of the Elvis Presley tune “Jailhouse Rock,” a staple of the band’s live shows through the ‘70s and early ‘80s.

The band have also shot and released a number of other concert films, including Live at the Rainbow ‘74, A Night at the Odeon — Hammersmith 1975, Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live in Budapest ‘86, Queen at Wembley, and Queen on Fire — Live at the Bowl, as well as their iconic performance at Live Aid being available to watch. Queen Rock Montreal, however, remains the only film recorded in high enough quality to be screened in a format like IMAX, where it’s been remastered in twelve-channel surround sound.

Initially set to run for one weekend only, Queen Rock Montreal will now play in IMAX theaters through February 1. For tickets, check your local theater, and check out the featurette with Brian May and Roger Taylor below: