Queen will be coming back to the big screen with Queen Rock Montreal, a limited engagement that will bring an entire 1981 concert from the iconic band to IMAX screens all over the world. Starting on January 18, 2024, and for a limited time, audiences will be able to enjoy a remastered version of the concert film, with 12-channel surround sound, crystal-clear images, and IMAX’s customized theater geometry added to the presentation. Participating territories include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, South Africa, Australia, Brazil and Mexico. More countries will be able to watch the concert film in IMAX, as the limited event becomes global.

Freddie Mercury and Brian May will take the stage alongside their bandmates, in a show that will include performances of hits such as "We Will Rock You," "Somebody To Love," and "Bohemian Rhapsody." The concerts used for the assembling of the movie took place on November 24 and 25, 1981 in the city of Montreal, where more than 36,000 people enjoyed the talent of one of the most relevant rock bands in the history of the genre. Roger Taylor and John Deacon brought their best efforts and magic to the concert, which is about to be shared with the entire planet.

Queen Rock Montreal was directed by Saul Swimmer, with the movie capturing Queen before keyboards were introduced to their sound. Before the "Hot Space" album took the world by storm, the band delivered two unforgettable shows during two electric November nights, allowing thousands of fans to enjoy the power of their talent under the moonlight. The experience will be available on 450 IMAX screens around the globe, after releases such as Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom liberate space in the formatted theaters. The legends behind "Don't Stop Me Now" and "Love Of My Life" will rock their way to the big screen soon.

'Queen Rock Montreal' and the Concert Film Fever

The release of Queen Rock Montreal in theaters will come more than five years after Bohemian Rhapsody allowed Rami Malek to win his first Academy Award. The premiere of the concert film in IMAX screens will also come after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé generated plenty of anticipation for their releases, with the three projects highlighting what could become a trend for movie theaters in the near future. Forty-two years ago, Queen delighted the city of Montreal with their unforgettable music, passion for their art, and incomparable energy. It's time for audiences around the world to experience that excitement.

Tickets for Queen Rock Montreal are already available for the limited engagement, which premieres in theaters on January 18, 2024. Check out the poster above and the trailer above:

