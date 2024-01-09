The Big Picture See the iconic concert film Queen Rock Montreal in IMAX for a rare chance to experience the band's original lineup and feel the full immersive power of hits like "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Under Pressure."

Lead guitarist Brian May calls this film a precious capture of Freddie Mercury at his full awesome power, making it a must-see for any Queen fan.

Collider is excited to announce our next collaboration with IMAX is a killer Queen screening that Los Angeles readers aren’t going to want to miss out on. We’ll be hosting an early screening of Queen Rock Montreal, a limited opportunity to see this concert film presented in IMAX — the next best thing to being in the front row. This is a rare chance to catch an iconic concert in IMAX, and the showings will only run for one weekend. Read on for the full details on how to enter to win free tickets, but if you can't make it to our screening, click here to purchase tickets.

Queen Rock Montreal is a digitally remastered concert that allows viewers to experience the band’s original lineup — Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon — in all their rock royalty glory. Presented in IMAX, each song off the setlist will play through a 12-channel surround sound system, meaning hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” “Under Pressure,” and so many more will be fully immersive. You’ll feel every drum beat, every classic bass riff, and enjoy the show of a lifetime. This iconic 1981 performance will play on a crystal-clear picture in this larger-than-life format like you’ve never seen before.

In his own words, lead guitarist, Brian May says:

“I don’t think we quite realized it at the time, but this film has preserved one of the highest peaks in Queen’s touring life on stage in the old glory days. The director was very much focussed on Freddie, and this now stands as probably the most precious intimate capture ever of Mr. Mercury at his full awesome power.”

‘Queen Rock Montreal’ Screening Details

This IMAX presentation is a limited run and will be available for one weekend only in over 450 locations. Before the official release, Collider is hosting a special early screening, and we want you to come join us! If you’re in Los Angeles or have the means to get there, the screening will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at the IMAX near LAX. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m., so plan accordingly. There will be no Q&A following the concert film.

Why 'Queen Rock Montreal' Is So Important

In an act of amazing foresight, this particular show in Montreal is one of two that were arranged to document a full concert film in honor of what was then one of the largest bands in the world. The show takes place at the historic 18,000-seat Forum after Queen's 15-month absence following a long stint of touring. Dominating the charts, and having spent years on the road at that point, Queen sold out both Montreal shows with legendary performances, highlighting each member's strengths and talents, and it was all preserved, and now remastered to IMAX, for an unforgettable night of history in the making.

How to Get ‘Queen Rock Montreal’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this chance. Again, the screening will begin at 7pm. We’ll contact the winners in the days leading up to January 17, so keep an eye out!