The Big Picture Queen Rock Montreal, a remastered concert film featuring Queen's iconic tracks, is coming to IMAX theaters next week.

An exclusive clip from the film showcases the stadium anthem "We Will Rock You" with the full band and Freddie Mercury's iconic stage presence.

Queen Rock Montreal is one of the band's many concert films, remastered for the first time into IMAX quality, including twelve-channel surround sound.

Are you ready to rock? Because Queen is bringing the shows of all shows to you — if you can get to an IMAX theater, that is. The deluxe film format is taking Queen Rock Montreal to the big screen next week, and Collider is excited to exclusively debut a clip from the remastered concert film, featuring the stadium anthem “We Will Rock You”.

The short clip features drummer Roger Taylor setting the scene for the song’s iconic stomp-stomp-clap body percussion, giving the audience the cue to join in. John Deacon and Brian May join in on bass and guitar respectively — a change from the album version of the song, which is acapella until the last thirty seconds — before frontman Freddie Mercury emerges, in white shorts with his recently donned and world-famous mustache, to begin the tune known ‘round the world.

“We Will Rock You” debuted four years prior to Queen Rock Montreal in 1977, released as a single with “We Are the Champions” ahead of the album News of the World. The song was a top ten single on its release, and has since gone six times platinum in the United States alone, often played at sporting events as a way to drum up excitement. A “fast version” of the song also exists — featured in the clip below — where the stomp-stomp-clap beat is sped up and the full band gets the chance to play, bringing fans’ cheering to a fever pitch as a way to open or close their theatrical stage performances.

Queen’s Concert Film Legacy

Queen Rock Montreal was filmed on November 25 & 25, 1981, at the Montreal Forum, during the band’s The Game Tour, to promote the album of the same name. Originally shot on 35mm film and released in 1981, the remastered version coming to IMAX was released in 2007, and contains some of the band’s most iconic tracks, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Under Pressure,” as well as deeper cuts like “Sheer Heart Attack” and “Keep Yourself Alive,” and a cover of the Elvis Presley tune “Jailhouse Rock,” a staple of the band’s live shows through the ‘70s and early ‘80s.

The band have also shot and released a number of other concert films, including Live at the Rainbow ‘74, A Night at the Odeon — Hammersmith 1975, Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live in Budapest ‘86, Queen at Wembley (not to be confused with the recording of their Live Aid performance), and Queen on Fire — Live at the Bowl, though Queen Rock Montreal remains the only film remastered for IMAX, including twelve-channel surround sound and crystal-clear image quality. It follows the success of similar rock’n’roll legacy films like Brett Morgen’s David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream, and concert films like Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Queen Rock Montreal will play in IMAX theaters everywhere on January 18-21. Tickets can be purchased on IMAX’s website or through your local theater. Collider is also hosting an early screening of the film in Los Angeles on January 17. Check out the full clip below: