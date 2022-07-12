Queen Sugar will be bringing back one of its founding voices to the director's chair, with Ava DuVernay (Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) set to direct the series finale. The program premiered on OWN in 2016 and is based on the book of the same name by Natalie Baszile. DuVernay is the creator of the series with Oprah Winfrey on board as an executive producer.

The director has stayed involved with Queen Sugar over the years, having written several episodes. The new and final season is set to premiere later this year and will mark seven seasons for the project. OWN has made a point to allow the series to be an outlet for first-time female directors, with the series exclusively selecting women to oversee each episode. Shaz Bennett, the current showrunner, will direct an episode for the first time in this new season. Other directors for the final episodes will be Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, and Patricia Cardoso.

DuVernay has mostly aligned with television in recent years. Her niche has been on projects centered on social justice in shows like When They See Us and Colin in Black and White. She was also the creator, alongside Jill Blankenship, on Naomi, the recently canceled CW series about Naomi McDuffie, a comic-book superfan who explores a supernatural event in her hometown. HBO Max also recently released DMZ, with DuVernay directing the first episode. Rosario Dawson stars in the series, which focuses on a medic (Dawson) searching for her son during the tense political landscape of current times.

Image Via Oprah Winfrey Network

Queen Sugar tells the story of Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), and Ralph (Kofi Siriboe), three siblings who run the family's sugarcane farm in rural Louisiana following the death of their father. Other cast members include Nicholas L. Ashe, Omar Dorsey, Dondre Whitfield, Timon Kyle Durrett, and Greg Vaughan. Notable guest stars have included Glynn Turman, True O'Brien, and Reagan Gomez-Preston.

Critics have praised Queen Sugar for its depictions of both class and race, in addition to its ability to capture the Black experience. It's currently the longest-running piece of original programming on OWN. One of the other shows that are now airing new episodes on the network includes Cherish the Day, which is a romantic anthology series starring Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller, and Cicely Tyson. There is also The Kings of Napa, a soap opera that premiered in January that recently wrapped its first season.

Queen Sugar's seventh season is set to premiere on OWN later this year.