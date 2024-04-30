The Big Picture Queenie on Hulu sheds light on the challenges faced by a Black woman in South London.

The series blends humor with themes of racism, microaggressions, and mental health struggles.

Based on a best-selling novel, Queenie is part of the Onyx Collective, a brand that promotes diverse storytelling.

The upcoming Hulu series Queenie is here to illustrate just how difficult navigating a quarter life crisis can be, particularly while straddling two cultures and feeling at home in neither, all while trying to live your best life. The series stars Dionne Brown as the title character, a 25-year-old Jamaican-British woman who's trying to get over her last messy breakup, but in all the wrong ways. The series premieres on June 7.

The trailer for Queenie highlights the fact that the series will serve some sharp and quick-witted humor, but without ignoring the fact that the title character needs to deal with casual racism, microaggressions and sometimes even blatant prejudice in her daily life. It doesn't get any easier with the possibility of a baby on the way, but Queenie takes it all in stride — or at least she believes she does.

Once it dawns on Queenie that she might not be at the best place mentally, she starts to wonder what might be wrong with her. Could she be having a quarter-life crisis? Does she need guidance? Or just let her hair down and enjoy her child-free days? There certainly won't be an easy answer, and we're bound to share some laughs and relate to Queenie in the process.

Who's The Team Behind 'Queenie?'

Image via Hulu

Queenie is based on the best-selling novel by author Candice Carty-Williams. When the time came to bring the story to the screen, the author made sure her voice was kept all the way through: Carty-Williams not only executive produces the Hulu series, but she also serves as showrunner for the episodes. But this isn't her first rodeo: Carty-Williams previously wrote for the BBC drama series Champion. The cast of Queenie also features Bellah, Samuel Adewunmi (Marvel's Secret Invasion) and Tilly Keeper (Netflix's You).

The series is part of the Onyx Collective, a Disney brand that champions projects created by people of color and underrepresented groups. Last year, they came up with comedy series UnPrisoned starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, as well as drama series Reasonable Doubt and The Other Black Girl. They also produced Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), the winner of the Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Oscars.

Hulu premieres all eight episodes of Queenie on June 7. You can watch the trailer below: