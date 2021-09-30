They also talk about how Paul Walter Hauser is the secret weapon of the film.

With Queenpins now streaming on Paramount+ for subscribers in the United States, I recently spoke to Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly about writing and directing their original comedy. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Queenpins is inspired by a true story and stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as best friends that start a multi-million dollar coupon scam. As you might imagine, this kind of operation draws the interest of law enforcement and it’s up to a loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from a local supermarket chain and a determined U.S. postal inspector (Vince Vaughn) to figure out how millions of dollars in coupons are flooding the market. Queenpins also stars Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, and Stephen Root.

During the interview, Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet talked about why they didn’t want to include the typically movie trope where best friends fall out in the second act, how the foundation of our economy runs on coupons, why coupon culture is ripe for storytelling, how Paul Walter Hauser is the secret weapon of the film, and more.

Watch what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Gita Pullapilly and Aron Gaudet

What do they wish they knew on day 1 that they now know?

How Paul Walter Hauser is the secret weapon.

What is it about coupon culture that makes it ripe for telling a story like this?

How the foundation of our economy runs on coupons.

How the best friends in the movie don’t have the typically falling out in the 2nd act.

Here’s the official synopsis for Queenpins.

Inspired by a true story, Queenpins is an outrageous comedy about a bored and frustrated suburban homemaker, Connie (Kristen Bell), and her best pal JoJo (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), a vlogger with dreams, who turn a hobby into a multi-million-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatches an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless loss prevention officer (Paul Walter Hauser) from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. postal inspector (Vince Vaughn) in hot pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of pink-collar crime.

